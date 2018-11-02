Clarification: Pahrump area homeless encampment

An Oct. 12 article in the Pahrump Valley Times on the removal of residents of a homeless encampment in Pahrump by Nye County authorities contained contradictory information about the decision-making process that led to the campers being considered trespassers rather than squatters.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A homeless camp on East Basin as shown in a September photo.

District Attorney Angela Bello and Sheriff Sharon Wehrly have clarified that the sheriff’s office consulted with an attorney in the DA’s office and received the legal opinion that they could be trespassed — or immediately removed — from the property in accordance with the owner’s wishes.