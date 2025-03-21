PHOTOS: Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza sees strong turnout
The Bob Ruud Community Center was abuzz with activity on the first Friday of the month as dozens of businesses, organizations and entities came together for the 8th Annual Cles Saunders Memorial Veterans Extravaganza.
A resource fair that connects former military service members to an array of valuable services and programs, the Veterans Extravaganza took place March 7 under the sponsorship of Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and Nevada State Senator John Ellison, along with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and DAV Auxiliary of Pahrump. The venue was completely taken over by the event, which sprawled throughout multiple rooms and resulted in yet another successful endeavor for the Veterans Extravaganza Committee.
“The event went very well,” extravaganza committee member Bob Hammond reported for the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We had 163 veterans and family members attend and there were over two dozen vendors, with 62 sponsors or vendor representatives. Our goal was to provide veterans with an assortment of information and we definitely did that. We have a lot of people to thank for making this such a success.”
There were nearly 30 organizations participating at the extravaganza this year, representing services ranging from suicide prevention to transportation to homeownership and more.
On the local side of things, the DAV and its Auxiliary were joined by other area veterans’ organizations, the Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 and American Legion Post #22, in distributing information about the mission and membership qualifications for each. VETrans and Pahrump Valley Public Transportation was on hand to talk about its free medical transportation program for former military service members and representatives from the Pahrump Community VA Clinic had a booth too.
The Pahrump Prostate Cancer Support Group offered information on the importance of learning about this disease before it strikes and the Nye County Valor Quilters were out to raise awareness about the nonprofit’s mission of covering area veterans in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor. The Sassy Trainer was at the Extravaganza, with owner Tynia Dickson discussing her Personally Trained Service Dogs program, which is a great fit for veterans and both the Nye County Assessor’s Office and Health and Human Services were in attendance as well.
Other Pahrump entities taking part were the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, Pahrump Valley Lions Club, Love Thy Neighbor, AA and Al Anon and Together With Veterans, a veteran-led, community-based program whose focus is preventing suicide among America’s veteran population.
Information on VA home loans was provided from Security National Mortgage, USA Home Ownership Loans and Guaranteed Rates and the Las Vegas Veterans Center took part. August Services, Nathan Adelson Hospice and Centennial Hills were represented, as were the Nevada Dept. of Veterans Services, Nevada Dept. of Aging and Disability, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and VA Telehealth, Armed Forces Chamber and Alpha STIM. There was even information on a military-certified chaplain who provided, at no charge to veterans and military detail, weddings, funerals, memorial services, hospital visits and more.
“The Veterans Extravaganza team in Pahrump thanks all of the participating vendors for their support in helping our active and former service men and women, giving them the much-needed assistance in understanding the benefits that are available to them. Again, thank you for coming to our town,” the committee enthused.
Anyone interested in participating in the 9th Annual Veterans Extravaganza, set for Friday, March 6, 2026, can contact Veterans Extravaganza Committee member Beverly Baker at BeverlyABaker@live.com
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com
Meet the Extravaganza team
The Veterans Extravaganza Committee is made up of nearly a dozen members all dedicated to keeping both the event and the memory of its namesake, Cles Saunders, alive. Here are the people who helped make the 2025 event happen:
- Bruce Cox
- Greg Cardarelli
- Frank Carbone
- Bob Hammond
- Jerry Paradise
- Tom Waters
- Beverly Baker
- Alice Lubbers
- Jannis Saunders
- Catheryn Longhauser
- Marge Paradise