Coeur Sterling gains reclamation permit

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Coeur Sterling representatives give a presentation on their gold exploration and plans for mining in the Beatty area in the fall of 2019.

The administrator of the Division of Environmental Protection has decided to issue Reclamation Permit (0402) for an exploration project to Coeur Sterling, Inc.

This permit authorizes the permittee to reclaim the Crown Project four miles southeast of Beatty. The division has been provided with an application, in accordance with Nevada revised statutes and Nevada Administrative Code 519A, to assure the division that the permittee will leave the project site safe, stable and capable of providing for a productive postmining land use.

This permit will become effective Sept. 10. The final determination of the administrator may be appealed to the State Environmental Commission pursuant to NAC 519A.415. All requests for appeals must be filed by 5 p.m. Sept. 5 on Form 3 with the commission at 901 South Stewart Street, Suite 4001, Carson City, NV 89701-5249, and in accordance with administrative rules of the commission.

This permit authorizes 300 acres of surface disturbance on public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management. The project will be conducted in phases with the first permitted and bonded phase incorporating 110 acres as described in the permit application dated August 2020, Plan of Operations NVN-097641/Nevada Reclamation Permit Application.

For more information, contact Todd Suessmith at 775-687-9412 or visit the Bureau of Mining Reclamation public notice website at https://ndep.nv.gov/posts/category/land.