Comedic murder mystery returns to Pahrump

The Shadow Mountain Community Players are hoping to slay their audience with laughter coming up on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

File photo/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Actor Carlton McCaslin, front and center, and the cast of the Shadow Mountain Community Players will perform an interactive comedic murder mystery - dinner theater, entitled "Murder Most Fowl," coming up on March 13 and 14 at Nevada Treasure RV Park at 301 W. Leslie Street, off of Highway 160. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information call 727-6145.

The comedy troupe is hosting an interactive murder mystery – dinner theater, entitled “Murder Most Fowl,” written by MK O’Roark.

Carlton McCaslin, one of the founding members of the company, said the show revolves around a cop who investigates a murder.

McCaslin noted that there’s a different murder on each night.

“The cop is a lot smarter than he looks, kind of like Columbo was,” he said. “At the end, he has to turn to the audience and lets them ask questions about the suspects, because everybody who works in the restaurant hates the guy that gets killed. He is a vile, disgusting person. He is a mafia Don, so every one of them is a possible suspect. The audience gets to vote, and whoever gets the most votes suddenly becomes the killer. We did this once before and it was a lot of fun. People really liked it, so we thought we would bring it back again.”

Those interested in attending the show, McCaslin said, can save $5 off of the ticket price, if they purchase their ticket in advance at the Pahrump Community Library, located at 701 East Street.

“It’s a 6 p.m., dinner show and the price is $30 at the door, or $25 if you get your tickets at the library,” he said. “The dinner will consist of meat or vegetable lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Pahrump’s Red Sky BBQ is preparing the meal. There is also a cash bar, and doors open at 5:30, where you have time to have a couple of drinks, and quite frankly, the show looks a lot better after a couple of drinks.”

The performance will be held at Nevada Treasure RV Park at 301 W. Leslie Street, off of Highway 160. Parties of six or more must reserve a table by calling 775-727-6145.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes