News

Commercial radio through the years

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 2:57 am
 
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal A radio from the late 1940s on display during Radio Day, ...
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal A radio from the late 1940s on display during Radio Day, hosted by the Las Vegas Radio Amateur Club at the Spring Mountain Ranch State Park visitor center on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Blue Diamond, Nev.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of commercial radio in the United States.

According to the FCC, the “first widely recognized commercial radio broadcast” was on Nov. 2, 1920. It featured live return coverage of the presidential election between Warren G. Harding and James Cox.

WRUC, from Union College, N.Y., claims to be the oldest commercial radio station in the country. It began broadcasting Thursday night concerts in October of 1920.

There were a few earlier, non-commercial broadcasts. The first radio transmission of the human voice was accomplished by Brazilian Catholic priest and inventor Roberto Landell de Moura in 1900. He has also been credited with sending the first radio transmission of any kind in 1893, two years before Marconi.

Those early broadcasts were severely limited in range and quality by the spark gap technology in use. This changed with the invention and development of vacuum tubes that could amplify and detect radio signals.

Some of us are old enough to have grown up during the “golden age of radio,” listening to broadcasts of programs like “Fibber Magee and Molly,” “The Great Gildersleeve” (worth tuning into just to hear his signature deep chuckle), “The Shadow,” “Sergeant Preston of the Yukon,” “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” and many others.

The vacuum tube radios of those days were considered compact if they fit on a table top. In our family’s case, we gathered around a console radio taller than a young child.

The invention of the transistor, which replaced the vacuum tube, was the key to making radios portable. A few transistor radios were produced earlier, but the first mass-produced transistor radios were the Regency TR-1 (1954) and the much more successful Sony TR-63 (1957).

The small transistor radio was the “cool” technology in the hands of teenagers in the ’60s and ‘70’s before the introduction of the boom box and the portable CD player.

They were the first devices to allow people to carry something with them to listen to music wherever they were. Carried in the pocket or built into cars, transistor radios were the engine powering the popular music industry.

Transistors are still used in radios, but nowadays they are usually microscopic. Billions of them can be packed into a silicon chip.

The reach of commercial radio broadcasts, once limited by the strength of a station’s signal and by barriers such as mountains, is now practically unlimited. Many, including small, local stations, have begun streaming their programming on the Internet.

For those with satellite radio installed in their vehicles, gone are the long, silent stretches of highway with no stations available, or only a few scratchy ones. Radio has found a way to follow us wherever we go.

And, for those of us who remember that “golden age,” we can bring back that sentimental era by tuning in to recordings on stations dedicated to “old time” radio. No console required.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 366 S. Linda.
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Toni Ferris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An authentic Amish-made sleigh is the centerpiece of Michael and Toni Ferris' Christmas display.
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Desert View Hospital Dorothy Yale, RN, Employee Health/Infection Prevention manager at Desert ...
Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump youth Avery Sampson, at right, is on a mission to p ...
Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Blankets and other cold weather items are seen piled into t ...
Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center will be hosting a Winter Wellness Event on Saturday, Dec. 19.
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This visual rendering shows the exterior of the new animal shelter planned for Pahrump.
Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Amy Hewitt-Burton, center is comforted as she helplessly watches her home burn on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

Getty Images The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches.
Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap
Staff Report

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches that have argued that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than on casinos and other secular businesses.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The COVID-19 pandemic has created some staffing issues for Beatty schools.
Beatty Schools seeking subs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The faculty and staff of Beatty schools are currently pretty much up to full strength according to Principal Chris Brockman. They did experience a critical shortage before Thanksgiving, when a couple of teachers were out on personal leave and another had oral surgery, leaving them with too few teachers to operate.