Community news briefs from Pahrump region

Spooky Movie Night at Shoshone Museum

On Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. the Shoshone Museum will show the movie “CROSS OVER,” which was filmed on location in and around the Amargosa Opera House and Death Valley Junction. Admission is free although donations are appreciated. Guests are welcome to attend in costume and refreshments will be served. The museum is located at 118 Highway 127 in Shoshone, California.

Beatty Library District

The Beatty Library District has applied for and received a Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant through the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in the amount of $5,250 for fiscal year 2020.

This grant will greatly assist the library in providing beneficial programs to Beatty.

Benefit dinner show

A benefit show for Tails of Nye County’s spay and neuter program is being held at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center Saturday, Oct. 19. The $20 ticket price includes dinner and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at the Tails office, 520 East St., #B, Wednesdays through Saturdays noon to 5 p.m.

Entertainment is being provided by Twilight Productions and there will be raffles and a 50/50 drawing. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 5 p.m. For more information call 702-505-5679 or 702-306-3245.

Homeless outreach

Covenant Lighthouse Church, 921 S. Highway 160, in Wheeler Springs Plaza, will hold a homeless outreach Saturday, Oct. 19. Breakfast and lunch will be served from 9 a.m. to noon. Showers will also be available.

Residents and church communities are encouraged to donate blankets, sleeping bags, tents, warm clothing and canned or packaged foods. They also will accept cash donations.

For more information contact Nancy at 775-513-5761.

TOPS garage sale

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Nevada #116, will hold their annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 1371 E. Mount Charleston Drive.

There will be lots of clothing (plus sizes too), household goods and a variety of items.

Cocktails and Canvas

A Cocktails and Canvas event will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. They will be painting a fall holiday kitty and pumpkin.

The $35 price includes all supplies, instruction by Laurie McCaslin, and your first beverage.

Call Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot or for more info.

History center open house

The Pahrump Family History Center, 921 E. Wilson Ave., inside the LDS church, will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19.

All are welcome to this free event to learn and connect their families together.

Pahrump Aglow

All women in the community are invited to attend the Pahrump Aglow Community Lighthouse at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, at Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

Guest speaker will be Mary Jo McKean. It will also be the 15th anniversary and a pot luck brunch will be served. Bring something to share!

For information call Jacquie at 775-537-9128.

Masonic Breakfast

The Pahrump Masons will be serving their $5 breakfast and open house between 8 and 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at their lodge, 281 Gemini St.

All are welcome.

Educational event

Jobs for American Graduates (JAG), an employment readiness program, is planning a ceremony from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, in the Pahrump Valley High School auditorium. A meet and greet is planned after the ceremony (sandwiches and desserts).

Dust workshop

Due to rising air quality concerns, dust control workshops are planned for Monday, Oct. 21 in Pahrump, Nye County government reported on Facebook. One for the business community is at 8:30 a.m., and another for the general public is at 2 p.m. the same day in the County Commissioners Chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive.

“Recent air quality monitoring data shows that particulate matter pollution (dust) is creeping upwards in the Pahrump Valley,” Nye County reported. “Before it becomes a serious issue, all businesses in the Pahrump area are encouraged to attend for a reminder on required dust control measures for construction activities.

For more information: http://nyecounty.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=876 or at bit.ly/2OPKnfF on the web.

Rotary Cash Extravaganza

Pahrump Valley Rotary will be holding their annual Cash Extravaganza Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Pahrump Nugget Ballroom from 2-6 p.m. The grand prize is $10,000.

Door prizes, a silent auction, a free photo booth and a Halloween costume contest wil also be part of the festivities.

A prime rib dinner is available for $25 per person. Tickets at the door admit two for $75.

For more information or tickets call Barbara Thompson at 775-764-0681. All are welcome!

Penny auction

The Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 Gamebird Road will be holding their annual Penny Auction Sunday, Oct. 27 in the church hall.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The $5 admission includes one sheet of tickets and light refreshments. additional ticket sheets are $3 each. It promises to be fun for the whole family.

Peanut brittle time

Peanut brittle season is now open at the Church of the Pentecost.

For information on a little taste of heaven call Tina Monroe at 775-727-6681.

Smart driver class

The Pahrump Community Library will host an AARP Smart Driver class at 12:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28. Call 775-537-4366 to register.

For more information call 877-846-3299 or go to www.aarp.org/drive.

Southern Nevada fire restrictions lifted

Spring Mountains National Recreation Area fire officials have lifted summer fire restrictions.

While the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is in year-round fire restrictions, no campfires are allowed within one mile of homes in Kyle Canyon, Lee Canyon, Cold Creek, Mountain Springs, Trout Canyon, Lovell Canyon and Coal Springs, the announcement also said. “Signs are posted in these areas to remind the public of this restriction.”

“We would like to thank the public for their prevention efforts this fire season,” Geoff Wallin, BLM fire management officer, said in a statement. “We ask that visitors continue to be safe with campfires and other sources of ignition because brush, grass and trees remain dry from the hot summer temperatures.”

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are opening up tap classes this month to all beginners over the age of 50. Classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-469-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Jan Lindsey at 775-727-9970.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.