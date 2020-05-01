73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Community remembers fallen deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 1, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A decade has passed since the shooting death of Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Michael Deutch.

This week, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly took time to remind the community of Deutch’s ultimate sacrifice on April 26, 2010.

At the time, Deutch was responding to what’s known as a “rolling domestic,” just before 4 p.m.

“The victim was being chased and shot at by her boyfriend,” Wehrly said, by way of the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “She pulled into the Lakeside Casino for protection and he followed. Deputy Deutch responded, and as he exited his vehicle to assist the victim and protect the lives within the casino, he was shot.”

Wehrly went to say that an additional deputy responded to the scene where he shot and killed the suspect.

She also noted that Deutch’s death shocked the community, and reminded everyone of the dangers faced by the Nye County Law Enforcement officers every day.

“On this day, I ask that our community remember Ian Deutch and all of the other officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said in part. “I also personally want to thank all of our Nye County deputies, sergeants, detectives and administrators who serve Nye County each day, not knowing if they will be coming home at the end of their shift, a price we pay to keep us safe.”

As a tragic irony, Deutch, 27 at the time, was a six-year veteran and had returned to duty at the sheriff’s office in March of 2010, after a deployment to war-torn Afghanistan as a member of the Army National Guard 221st Cavalry Wildhorse Squadron, serving at the rank of staff sergeant, where he served as a squad leader and a forward artillery observer who identified Taliban targets for artillery strikes outside combat outposts, according to his obituary.

Deutch also earned the Meritorious Service Medal and served during Operation Noble Eagle at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, earning numerous additional awards.

Locally, Deutch earned the Medal of Valor, Heroism Award, Distinguished Service Award, and K-9 Service Commendation for actions performed during his service to the community of Pahrump.

Deutch, a husband and father of two, left behind two brothers and two sisters, along with numerous additional family members, including his parents.

Not long after his death, town officials elected to rename Pahrump’s Honeysuckle Park, to Ian Deutch Memorial Park, in honor of his memory.

In total, Sheriff Wehrly said Nye County has lost eight officers in the line of duty since 1867.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Outreach Training Organization operates a variety ...
Nevada Outreach offers array of programs and services
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is well-known for its incredibly recognizable No to Abuse program but there is so much more to the organization than just this one valuable program. As such, executive director Kathie McKenna is on a mission to make certain everyone knows Nevada Outreach has a whole host of other programs and services to aid community members throughout Nye County.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews were dispatched to the area of Highway 3 ...
Two-vehicle crash prompts Mercy Air response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to a Las Vegas medical facility after sustaining chemical burns in a motorhome over the weekend.

Getty Images A pet pug in North Carolina is first dog to test positive for COVID-19. Dog in pho ...
North Carolina pug tests positive for coronavirus
Staff Report

After several members of a North Carolina family tested positive for the new coronavirus, they found out their pet pug tested positive, too, possibly the first dog in the United States to be diagnosed with the virus, USA Today reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This week, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly recognized the efforts of ...
Sheriff recognizes National Volunteer Week
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

They are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week providing crucial assistance to Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as the community at large.

Chase Stevens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Palazzo is lit blue April 2 in memory of ...
Slain trooper Jenkins’ family thanks supporters
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins was shot and killed when he stopped to help a motorist early in the morning of March 27 on U.S. 93 north of Ely. Hundreds of first responders escorted Jenkins’ body as it was driven 245 miles to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Bill Newyear, pictured with a megaphone, i ...
Pahrump resident encouraging salute to essential workers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The country is in the midst of a public health crisis and while many are staying home as ordered by various officials, there are millions of others who cannot do so but must strike out for work each day, as they work in an essential industry.

Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Nevada Health Response issues landlord guidance
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 29 Declaration of Emergency Directive 008 established a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures. Subsequently, Nevada Health Response issued guidance for landlords to specify exactly what that directive meant for them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seeking help from an abusive situation is often difficult ...
Pandemic conditions can fuel domestic violence
By Jill Baker-Tingey Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As shelter-in-place restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, reports of violence in the home are increasing in some areas. Contributing factors for this increase, such as job loss, tight finances and constant close proximity to partners and children, might not only amplify family violence but also diminish the family’s ability to engage in constructive communication or coping strategies.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The airport’s runway was given a seal co ...
Beatty Airport reopens after renovation
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty airport is open and operating after undergoing significant renovation.