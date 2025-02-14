Community shares the love with Donkeys of Pahrump

Donkeys of Pahrump When visiting Death Valley Marketplace, patrons can purchase feed cups for the animals under the care of Donkeys of Pahrump and many take advantage of that opportunity to make significant financial contributions.

Donkeys of Pahrump Area residents and visitors were able to stop by Death Valley Marketplace last weekend for a Valentine's Day-themed photo op fundraiser, snapping keepsake pictures with a few of the friendly animals under the care of Donkeys of Pahrump.

Donkeys of Pahrump Donkey Girl may be a standard breed but she's no standard burro, acting as a close companion to her blind, bonded partner Kay, an appaloosa horse also in the care of Donkeys of Pahrump.

Donkeys of Pahrump Kay is an appaloosa horse who was blinded following a goat attack. She and her bonded burro best friend, Donkey Girl, are soon heading in for some veterinary care thanks to the funds raised at the most recent Donkeys of Pahrump fundraiser.

Donkeys of Pahrump From individuals and couples to entire families, the Donkeys of Pahrump Valentine's Day fundraiser attracted all sorts of people for photographs inside the nonprofit's new mini enclosure, which was specially decorated for the occasion.

Aside from their love for one another, local couple Alina and Timothy Quinata’s hearts are bursting with love for their community this Valentine’s Day, following a successful fundraiser for Donkeys of Pahrump.

A nonprofit launched by the Quinatas last year, Donkeys of Pahrump is an animal organization whose focus is on the equine population.

As anyone who has cared for animals will know, the cost of veterinarian visits, medication and other necessary health treatments can be expensive and the larger the animal, the higher those costs.

Recently, Donkeys of Pahrump took in two new additions to its family – Kay, an Appaloosa horse and her bonded bestie Donkey Girl - and the proceeds from its latest fundraiser will be used to fund the needed care for this duo.

The fundraiser took place last weekend inside the nonprofit’s new mini enclosure, which was built to provide a cozy spot in which to interact with some of the Donkeys of Pahrump. The space was decorated in style for the Valentine’s Day holiday and the event attracted plenty of patrons, which had the Quinatas glowing with delight.

“We collected $1,301 in just two days! We are so thankful to everyone who came and donated,” Alina raved afterward. “This makes us incredibly happy – to heal our new rescues and create opportunities for families to make memorable moments! There was so much love and joy in the air – it was unbelievable. The mini enclosure has so much potential and many visitors requested that it be open weekly.”

The Quinatas were quick to offer their gratitude to everyone involved, remarking, “This event would not have been possible without our amazing volunteers, who arrived early in the morning to prepare everything. We feel so blessed to host such events and to support our animals with veterinary care. Yesterday, we called Desert Pines Equine Medical and Surgical Center and scheduled Kay and Donkey Girl for a teeth float and bloodwork. Kay will also have her eye checked and a leg X-ray. While sedated, Donkey Girl will have her hooves trimmed.”

Also calling Donkeys of Pahrump home are several other burros, including miniature donkey Jack and bonded pair Daisy and Peaches, along with miniature pony Faith and Welsh pony Bo. Maintaining a healthy and happy life for each is a continual job and the Valentine’s Day photo op is far from the only fundraiser for these lovable creatures.

Residents will have plenty of chances to contribute in the future as local crafting guru Randi Case is hosting three one-day events slated over the course of the next three months.

“Some of the donkeys and horses they rescue have serious medical issues when they arrive so I am organizing a few craft fairs at Death Valley Marketplace, which Alina and Timothy own, to raise funds for them,” Case told the Pahrump Valley Times. “They will be held Saturday, March 1 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as Saturday, April 5 and Saturday, May 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vendors are local artisans and cottage bakers. There will be at least one food truck, plus the market will be selling hot dogs and chili dogs. They also sell coffee, a fantastic assortment of drinks, candies and Thrifty ice cream.”

Death Valley Marketplace and Donkeys of Pahrump is located at 3280 Bell Vista Ave. For more information call 808-443-4847, email DonkeysOfPahrump@gmail.com or visit the Donkeys of Pahrump Facebook page.

