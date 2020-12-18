35°F
Congress denies seizure of refuge land by military

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2020 - 2:56 am
 
Natalie Burt/Las Vegas Review-Journal A push for expansion onto large swaths of land in land, including in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, failed in Congress.

Congress denied the Defense Department’s request to seize more than 1.7 million acres of public land in Nevada for bombing ranges, including the proposed expansion of the Fallon Range Training Complex that would include portions of Nye County.

The announcement follows a five-year grassroots campaign by public land advocates, Native American tribes, and activists to stop the expansion.

The Air Force’s proposal to seize 1.1 million acres of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, the largest refuge in the lower 48 states, drew pushback from entities across Nevada and the nation. The military’s proposal to seize 600,000 acres of land in Central Nevada that included portions of Nye, Mineral, Churchill, and Pershing counties, was criticized by Nevada conservationists and indigenous tribes.

Both proposals were blocked in the final conference committee report for the annual defense policy bill, the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

“This is a monumental victory for public lands, wildlife, and the people of Nevada,” said Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity, which helped lead the coalition opposing the proposed land grabs. “We were told we had to cut a deal or risk losing everything. But this coalition showed steely resolve and it paid off. Our public lands have been saved from military seizure.”

More than 32,000 people submitted comments to the Air Force opposing the desert refuge takeover. In 2019 the Nevada state Legislature passed near-unanimous resolutions opposing both land grabs, led by Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, Sen. Melanie Scheible, Assemblyman Howard Watts III, and Assemblywoman Sarah Peters.

According to the press release put out by the Center for Biological Diversity, tribal leadership was central to the campaign that fought against the military’s expansion.

The Moapa Band of Paiutes, Las Vegas Band of Paiutes, Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe, the Intertribal Council of Nevada, and the National Congress of American Indians passed resolutions opposing the land seizures and made numerous trips to Washington, D.C., to lobby Congress, the release said.

“Nevada’s Native American nations played a crucial role in securing this victory,” said Donnelly. “Their determined advocacy for their ancestral lands was decisive in achieving this outcome.”

Last summer, Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) amended the proposed act to give the military almost 1 million acres of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. However, Nevada’s Democratic House delegation, led by Rep. Steven Horsford, shot down the Bishop amendment and the wildlife refuge gained a reprieve.

In its Dec. 3 final report, the conference committee encouraged the Defense Department to “continue to work with the committees of jurisdiction, the Nevada congressional delegation, state and tribal stakeholders to secure a mutually-agreed-upon expansion.”

THE LATEST
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
2020 holiday lights self-guided tour
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
Local couple hosting Christmas celebration
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though local residents Michael and Toni Ferris’ children are grown, they still wanted their own Christmas spirit to be shown.

Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
Vaccines arrive in Nevada, Nye County
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital has received an allocation of the Pfizer vaccine and began to administer the vaccine to frontline health care workers on Thursday. The hospital said it has established a vaccination clinic per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
Pahrump youngster bringing joy to others this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They say that giving is better than receiving and this Christmas, local youngster Avery Sampson is the embodiment of that concept.

Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley's homeless
Operation: Warming Pahrump Hearts bringing comfort to valley’s homeless
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The official start of winter is just a few days away but temperatures in Pahrump have already started to dip below freezing at night, leaving those in the valley without a place to call home out in the cold.

Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
Winter Wellness Event set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the year 2020, public events have been few and far between as businesses and organization navigate the ever-changing health guidelines and restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic but as the year comes to a close, Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center is taking on the challenge of hosting a public gathering and is inviting residents out for its Winter Wellness Event.

Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
Public hearing set for Pahrump Animal Shelter bond
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is continuing to move forward with the process that will make way for construction of a brand new animal shelter in Pahrump, with a public hearing on the bond that will fund the project set to take place during a special meeting of the Nye County Commission to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
Fire leaves Pahrump family seeking shelter
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump woman whose home was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, Dec. 15th spoke to the Pahrump Valley Times this week.

Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap
Appeals court rules against state church attendance cap
Staff Report

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday reversed earlier federal court rulings and sided with two Nevada churches that have argued that the state’s COVID-19 restrictions are unconstitutional because they place harsher attendance limits on religious gatherings than on casinos and other secular businesses.

Beatty Schools seeking subs
Beatty Schools seeking subs
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The faculty and staff of Beatty schools are currently pretty much up to full strength according to Principal Chris Brockman. They did experience a critical shortage before Thanksgiving, when a couple of teachers were out on personal leave and another had oral surgery, leaving them with too few teachers to operate.