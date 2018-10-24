Consumer advisory about odometer fraud

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is issuing a consumer advisory to protect the public from becoming victims of odometer fraud.

Last month, two men from Mississippi pled guilty in a large-scale vehicle odometer rollback scheme. The case was investigated by the United States Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Office of Odometer Fraud Investigation, with assistance from the United States Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We will not tolerate the illegal practice of odometer tampering,” NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said. “NHTSA, the Department of Justice, and State DOT partners are committed to bringing individuals who commit this crime to justice.”

Odometer fraud is the disconnection, resetting, or alteration of a vehicle’s odometer with the intent to change the number of miles indicated. NHTSA estimates that more than 450,000 vehicles are sold each year with false odometer readings.

NHTSA has a special hotline for odometer fraud complaints. Consumers with information relating to odometer tampering should call 800-424-9393 or 888-327-4236. Consumers can also file a complaint online at www.NHTSA.gov/Equipment/Odometer-Fraud