Conventions, cameras and courage under fire

The outdoor convention and banquet season is coming to an end. It’s a great way to plan your trips while meeting like-minded sportsmen, sharing stories and adventures, perhaps even planning an African safari.

African safaris and other big game hunts take courage, strength and skill. Some individuals possess these traits in great abundance and become successful, or even legendary.

I was privileged to visit with some of these folks at the recent Safari Club International (SCI) convention. Groups of these extraordinary species seem to gather at these events like animals around a watering hole, and it is our privilege to visit and observe them; we may even be invited to journey with them for awhile. These adventurers are guides, professional hunters (PHs), or sportsmen. We see members of this group on adventure television programs like the Outdoor Network or National Geographic, but rarely think of the person behind the camera who offers us a window on the hunt.

These professional photographers and cinematographers are the really brave ones; they are in dangerous situations and have no firearms while filming over the shoulder of the hunter or guide. And the camera doesn’t move or shake; a true mark of courage.

I met several of these professionals at SCI and discovered that not only the camera men are brave; the camera women are their equal.

Nicky Crausaz is a photographer working with Mandy Robertson’s African Video Productions. She is both charming and brave. While filming a client on a leopard hunt she was slightly behind the client and the PH when they heard something coming toward them in the knee-high grass. They couldn’t see it, but could hear the guttural saw-like noise characteristic of leopard vocalization. The cat came, belly to the ground and moved quickly through the grass; it was going for the PH, who got a shot off at a distance of twenty feet. Hit in the chest, the leopard kept coming at full speed, but this time at Nicky. The hunter then shot, and it dropped at four feet, got up and went for him as he shot it once again at rifle barrel length, and it was over. During this entire time the camera stayed on the action and didn’t shake.

Nicky and the other photographers say that, “It happens so fast, and the concentration through the lens is so intense, that there isn’t time to feel fear, but a few minutes later the adrenaline kicks in, the breathing rate increases and the fingers noticeably shake.”

On another assignment Nicky tells of a five-day cape buffalo hunt on which they also filmed leopard and lion. They were following a buffalo track with the native trackers leading, followed by the hunter and the guide. Nicky was slightly behind them, always at their shoulder. They all parted to the left and right, and then on the trail she noticed the deadly, aggressive Black Mamba, known as the 30-minute snake due to the expected time one has to live once bitten. Nicky got the picture and they continued to follow the buffalo tracks.

Coming to a small ridge, they saw a large old male cape buffalo (commonly called an “old dugga boy”) in the gully 80 yards away. Then the trackers found another at 100 yards in a better stalking position. The hunt was on. At 70 yards the bull was still lying in the tall grass. They watched it for about 10 minutes with the camera filming over the female hunter’s left shoulder. The cape buffalo then stood, looking even larger than ever, and charged. The hunter made the classic front shoulder shot with her 375 H&H Magnum, the buffalo “buckled”. She then shot it three more times and it finally dropped at 10 yards. The camera didn’t shake or move. “It happens fast, and you just do your job,” says Nicky. Three or four minutes later, that’s right, the hands start shaking.

This is one tough lady, courageous and skilled.

I also enjoyed meeting Vaughn Esper. He has filmed all over the world with National Geographic and others. When asked about his most exciting assignment, he told me of an African safari for cape buffalo with Tanzania Game Trackers.

They came upon an old buffalo that had been wounded by lions. It was bleeding and sick so they decided to put it out of its misery. He was with PH Ernst Shultz and filming over hunter Dale Holmes’ shoulder. The animal suddenly “came alive” and with vigor charges the hunter. Through Vaughn’s earphones he hears the unmistakable sound of “click” as the 416 caliber double rifle misfires and the PH urgently saying “reload, reload.” The rifle fires and the buffalo, in the center of the viewfinder, drops at 22 yards, then gets up again, another shot and it’s down in front of the hunter, and the camera was “rock steady.” This scene can be seen on the “Under Wild Skies” TV series. Then, as before, the adrenalin rush, the rapid breathing, the fingers shaking.

It gets even better. While hunting with Johnny Vivier’s Wintershoek Safaris, in the Kalahari Desert of Botswana, Alex Padillo, an experienced African hunter from San Diego, was on a tranquilizer dart hunt for a rhino.

They stalked to 25 yards and from a kneeling position darted the huge animal and waited ten minutes for it to stop, as instructed by the research veterinarian in attendance.

The animal then unexpectedly charged with veteran cameraman Hannes Pienaar filming over the shoulders of Alex and the PH. The PH quickly reacts and it’s shot a second time at 15 yards, at 10 yards it is shot again, Johnny Vivier then takes a couple of steps back and fires a final shot as the rhino drops between Hannes, with his camera, and Alex, with only a dart gun. They both stood still and the camera – steady.

So, the next time you watch one of those thrilling and dangerous sequences think of that skilled photographer holding only a camera.

They are the bravest of the brave.

For more information contact: Mandy Robertson- African Video Productions at africanvideo@mweb.co.za, Johnny Viviar or Hannes Pienaar at www.johnnyviviersafaris.co.za, or Vaughn Esper at www.MontanaLandAndCamps.com.

If you have a story or comment about this or other articles please contact me at sportsmansquese.dan@gmail.com