‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff

The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Supporters held signs at the 'Cops for Joe McGill" Rally on Monday, Oct. 10 at the intersection of highways 160 at 372 in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times NCSO Lt. Adam Tippets shows support for sheriff candidate Joe McGill at a "Cops for Joe McGill" rally on Monday at the intersection of highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump, while Sheriff Sharon Wehrly was holding a meet-and-greet event with her supporters inside the Pahrump Nugget just across the parking lot from the rally.

The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10.

The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.

At present, McGill clings on to a 4-point lead in the race, according to an informal Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza online poll released this week.

Alleged unlawful acts

Both Tippetts and Fowles were facing a charge of an unlawful act on a computer and interference using a computer after shutting Capt. David Boruchowitz out of a non-work related Facebook politics page that the trio ran.

Following an investigation last week, Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia declined to prosecute the case, which in part, prompted Tippetts and Fowles to initiate the Cops for Joe McGill rally.

Exceeded expectations

“We are very proud to say that the turnout at Monday’s rally exceeded our most optimistic expectations,” Fowles said. “The mission of our organization is to be the political voice of your neighborhood sheriff’s deputy, detective, sergeant and first responder.”

Sending a message

Fowles also said that the rally served as a major element in getting their message across to the public.

“Early into the planning there was a little shred of worry that maybe it wouldn’t be successful, and people would be afraid to show up,” he said following the rally. “But as the support grew, we quickly realized that we were going to run out of T-shirts and signs and that’s a good problem to have.”

Support within the ranks

Additionally, both said that they were glad to see so many fellow officers show up and support the cause after months of fear due to concerns of retribution and retaliation.

“Our members’ voices were heard loud and clear yesterday while exercising their right to free speech and to peacefully assemble under the First Amendment,” Tippetts said. “The rest of the community support was very touching and we realized that our community really does support their officers.”

Call for stronger leadership

Tippetts also said that Monday’s turnout consisted of first-responders, their families and everyday citizens that support their police in their campaign for better training, staffing, equipment and real leadership and equitable accountability for all.

Like the citizens they serve, Tippetts further noted that first-responders also want safer neighborhoods and schools, a faster police response and the return of long-proven crime reduction techniques such as a functioning narcotics investigation unit.

“Unfortunately, these things are not being provided by the current sheriff’s office administration,” he said. “We want Sharon Wehrly to acknowledge her failures instead of trying to cast that blame onto the hard-working men and women of law enforcement.”

Get out and vote

Fowles said that he wanted to thank supporters who showed up in support of positive change.

“Additionally, we thank our dedicated first responders, who are working harder now than ever among crumbling morale and an exceedingly high turnover rate,” he stated. “The support that our cause has received in such a short amount of time is humbling and overwhelming. We encourage the voters to get out and vote for change on Nov. 8. Vote for Joe McGill for sheriff.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes