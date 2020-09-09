74°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2020 - 5:16 pm
 

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

The senator began her day by attending a virtual briefing to learn more about the Gemfield Resources Project, a new gold mining operation in Goldfield. The Gemfield Project will employ 200 workers during construction and 150 employees during the 12-year life of the mine, which is owned by Nevada-based Gemfield Resources, Ltd.

The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable discussion with veterans from the Pahrump community on their telehealth experience with the VA during the pandemic and the challenges presented in delivering optimal care in rural communities.

At the virtual roundtable, Cortez Masto was joined by Dr. Leslie Sarna, VIMPACT primary care physician, San Francisco VA Healthcare System; Dr. Lowryanne Vick, telehealth program manager, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System; Dr. Maia Carter, chief of primary care, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System; and Tim Jobin, associate chief of staff for mental health, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System.

The VA Pahrump Community-Based Outpatient Clinic has 2,395 enrolled patients with 9,408 outpatient visits made during Fiscal Year 2020, as of Aug. 18. Similar to primary care clinics, the Pahrump CBOC has a patient-aligned care team with a primary care provider, nurse, social worker and administrative staff, telehealth, laboratory services and mental health services.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has prioritized transitioning available appointments for health care and mental health to virtual and telephone. VASNHS increased virtual appointments from 14% to 42% from February to July.

“Nevada is proud to have a large veteran community presence,” Cortez Masto said. “They are our neighbors, co-workers, friends, family and more. They have given so much in service to this country, and we must ensure that they have access to the proper health care and mental health treatment they need.

“I hosted this roundtable discussion to hear directly from health care experts and veterans about the benefits of telehealth and the challenges presented by COVID-19. As more veteran health care centers transition medical appointments to virtual visits and telephone, I’m committed to getting our veterans the quality health care they deserve.”

Cortez Masto also held meetings with Nye and Esmeralda county officials on a wide range of issues from COVID-19 to transportation.

“From Pahrump to Silver Peak and every city in between, I enjoyed the opportunity to hear directly from Nevadans in Nye and Esmeralda counties about the issues most important to them,” Cortez Masto said. “Today’s conversations make it clear that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the lives of thousands of Nevadans across the state, especially working class families in rural communities. We see it in the increase in virtual health care visits for veterans in the Pahrump community to the way businesses like Gemfield Resources are conducting their day-to-day work.

“I remain committed to working in Congress to bring much-needed federal resources to communities like those in Nye and Esmeralda counties and across the Silver State.”

Cortez Masto is participating in a virtual tour of all of Nevada’s 17 counties as part of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020. Sunday’s visit included stops at Churchill and Mineral counties.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refu ...
Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal This April 19, 2019, file photo shows Rep. Susie Lee, D-Ne ...
Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live
Staff Report

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.