County clarifies – Household trash still free to dump

C&S Waste Solutions The notice announcing the coming of landfill tipping fees posted on the Nye County Landfill website was updated Thursday, May 29 to reflect the fact that residential household garbage is exempt from the new fee structure.

A miscommunication between C&S Waste Solutions and Nye County has led to confusion about the applicability of new landfill tipping fees.

When visiting the Nye County Landfill website in recent days, residents have been greeted by an eye-catching, prominently displayed notification declaring that all landfill users, including residential and commercial users, will be charged tipping fees starting July 1. However, Nye County officials have clarified that existing county code provides an exemption for residents who are dumping only household trash.

As stipulated in Nye County Code Chapter 8.24.250, “Any resident (as verified by State of Nevada Identification Card), lessee or tenant of Nye County may dispose of household waste generated at his or her own residence at any such sanitary landfill or transfer station operated by the county or its authorized contractor without charge…”

Chapter 8.24.250 is referenced in Nye County Resolution No. 2025-01, which adopted the new landfill tipping fees. The fee schedule outlines the cost for dumping all sorts of waste, from municipal and commercial to specific items such as mattresses, appliances, etcetera, and breaks down the fees into in-county and out-of-county. The fee schedule does not, however, have a category denoting that household waste will not be charged.

Part of the confusion also lay in the fee schedule’s use of the term “municipal solid waste” which is to be charged at a rate of $7.50 per cubic yard for in-county users. The commonly accepted definition of municipal solid waste includes garbage generated by households, businesses and institutions but for Nye County Code, this apparently doesn’t apply.

Pahrump Public Works Engineering Technician Cody McKee explained for the Pahrump Valley Times that Nye County Code Chapter 8 does not have a formal definition for municipal solid waste. He stressed that for local code, this category does not include trash generated by area homes, which is defined in code.

“Definition of household waste: household waste includes garbage, trash and sanitary waste originating from single and multi-family residences; hotels and motels; bunkhouses and ranger stations; crew quarters and campgrounds; picnic grounds and recreation areas used during the daytime,” information from Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly delineated.

Once made aware of the notification on C&S’ Nye County Landfill website, Knightly worked quickly with the company to have the notification altered to reflect the fact that residential household trash will not be subject to fees. The new notification states, “All Nye County residents can dump household waste without charge in accordance with Nye County Code 8.24.250(A) ‘waiver of fees’. Mixed loads will be charged at the rate of the highest priced item in the load.”

It is important to note that residents can only dump household waste free of charge. Even if they reside in Nye County, landfill users will be charged for all other classes of waste, such as yard debris, tires, appliances, dead animals, mattresses, etcetera.

“Due to financial constraints, tipping fees will take effect on July 1, 2025 for all non-household and commercial waste,” Knightly detailed, adding, “This resolution also increased parcel fees by $5 per year to help sustain landfill operations. The Pahrump Landfill is projected to reach capacity within the next 15 years… Residents and commercial users are encouraged to review updated landfill regulations and plan accordingly.”

