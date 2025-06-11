County offices in Tonopah to close for floor repairs

During this time, staff will still be available by phone and email.

The Clerk’s Office in Tonopah, located at 101 Radar Road, will be closed Thursday, June 12 through Tuesday, June 17 for flooring repairs.

During this time, staff will still be available by phone and email to assist with any inquiries.

The Clerk’s Office is not the Clerk of the District Court and does not handle any court matters.

The Clerk’s Office in Pahrump will remain open during regular business hours, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, these county offices are scheduled for upcoming closures in June:

■ The Central Nevada Museum in Tonopah will be closed on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 for parking lot repairs and will reopen on Friday, June 13.

■ The Assessor’s Office in Tonopah, also located at 101 Radar Road, is scheduled to reopen with new flooring on Wednesday, June 11.

■ The Tonopah Senior Center, located at 1 Senior Center Way, will be closed on June 11 and 12 for parking lot work and will reopen on Friday, June 13.

■ The Recorder’s Office in Tonopah, also located at 101 Radar Road, will begin flooring repairs on June 17 and is scheduled to reopen Thursday, June 26.

The Clerk’s Office staff in Tonopah is available via email at cafreidhof@nyecountynv.gov and by phone at 775-482-8127.

The Assessor’s Office staff in Tonopah is available via email at assessor@nyecountynv.gov and by phone at 775-482-8174.

The Recorder’s Office staff in Tonopah is available via email at recorder@nyecountynv.gov and by phone at 775-482-8116.