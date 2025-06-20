County secures future of public safety funds

The expiration date for the Public Safety Sales Tax has officially been removed.

Nye County Sheriﬀ Joe McGill was another major proponent for the continuation of the Public Safety Sales Tax, without which his department would lose more than a dozen employees. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis was thrilled to see the extension of the Public Safety Sales Tax, which he calls a "game-changer" for his department. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Each time the Nevada Legislature meets for a regular session, Nye County has just one opportunity to request a change in law and this year’s session addressed something local officials deemed “game-changing”, the Public Safety Sales Tax (PSST). With a looming deadline for this major emergency services funding mechanism, the county opted to seek continuation of the Public Safety Sales Tax and officials were overjoyed to announce that the county’s bill draft request, submitted as Assembly Bill 69, ultimately met with success.

“We are proud to share a major victory for the residents and first responders of Nye County. Through recent legislative action, the expiration date has been permanently removed from the Nye County Sales and Use Tax Act of 2007,” Nye County Public Communications Manager Arnold Knightly reported on June 13.

“This historic step ensures ongoing funding for emergency services, allowing our communities to receive uninterrupted support, enhanced capabilities and stronger protection. Gov. Joe Lombardo signed Assembly Bill 69 into law on June 2, 2025, solidifying indefinite funding through the Public Safety Sales Tax,” Knightly continued, adding, “This is more than just fiscal policy. It’s a long-term investment in lives, infrastructure and peace of mind for every Nye County resident.”

The PSST, assessed at a rate one-half cent per dollar, generates roughly $4 million annually, money that has been used to purchase vital equipment, pay personnel costs and fund capital improvements to infrastructure. Moreover, the PSST represents approximately 5% of the Nye County General Fund and is imperative for the cash-strapped county going forward.

“Public safety makes up 32% of our General Fund [expenditures] but our revenues – from sales tax to property tax – are not keeping pace,” Nye County Comptroller Helen Bae remarked. “With declining mining revenue and rising costs, the PSST is essential to maintaining core services and financial stability.”

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill emphasized, “This revenue is absolutely critical to everything we do. Without it, our department would have 15 fewer personnel,” while Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief and Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis touted the action as the “… single most important and significant effect for advancing operational effectiveness, preparedness and response.”

The bill received almost unanimous support from Nevada legislators and Knightly hailed it as one that, “…underscores Nye County’s unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its people.”

