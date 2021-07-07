106°F
News

Courthouse parking lot resurfacing commences Friday in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Ian Deutch Government Complex on Basin Avenue is getting a facelift, with a resurfacing project set for Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11.

Anyone who has had reason to make a trip to the Ian Deutch Government Complex, comprised of the Gerald “Bear” Smith courthouse and the offices of the Nye County Sheriff, clerk and district attorney, has undoubtedly noticed the deteriorating state of the parking lot, which has been in need of repairs for some time.

Although crack sealing has been performed in the past, the parking lot has been a source of complaint for quite a while but those complaints should soon cease, as Nye County is now ready to tackle the issue with a resurfacing project that will commence this coming Friday.

“We will be resurfacing and striping the Ian Deutch (Pahrump Justice) Facility parking lot located at 1520 E. Basin Avenue,” a news release sent out by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced. “This will be a three-day project running from Friday, July 9, 2021 through Sunday, July 11, 2021.”

When asked about the cost of the project, Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times that the parking lot capital improvement project was budgeted at $17,772 and that price tag includes patching, resealing and re-striping the lot that fronts the courthouse and sheriff’s office.

“The work will be done by Sunland Asphalt &Construction, Inc., out of Las Vegas,” Knightly detailed. “The project is being overseen by the Nye County Buildings and Grounds department.”

In preparation for the project, anyone with vehicles parked in the parking lot will need to relocate them until the resurfacing has been completed. “All personal, visitor and Nye County issued vehicles will need to be removed from the parking lot by noon on Thursday, July 8,” the news release stated.

Those who must make a stop at the Ian Deutch Government Complex after noon on Thursday or anytime on Friday are directed to utilize alternative parking, which can be found in the juvenile probation parking lot as well as the lot fronting the Nye County Treasurer’s Office, Nye County Recorder’s Office and Nye County Assessor’s Office. Juvenile probation is located just west of the government complex at the corner of Basin Avenue and Kittyhawk Drive, while the other aforementioned offices are located just north of the government complex at the corner of Floyd Street and Siri Lane.

The resurfacing project is expected to finish by Sunday, July 11 and normal parking in the Ian Deutch Government Complex should resume as of Monday, July 12.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Vega ...
Explosion at hemp facility prompts hazmat response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following what was described as an explosion at a local hemp production facility on Friday, July 2.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Greg Helseth answers questions in the fir ...
Greenlink Project aired in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“If you build it, they will come,” is a familiar line from the movie “Field of Dreams.” That promise is proving true for NV Energy’s proposed Greenlink West Project.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Locals attend a June 29, 2021 meeting of ...
Beatty balks at solar project
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Not in my back yard!” was the sentiment expressed by a larger than usual crowd of locals at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s June 29 meeting as they voiced opposition to two proposed large solar energy projects near the town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run attendees are pictured at the after ...
Patriotic pride abound during Ride 4 Liberty in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On the cusp of Independence Day, patriotism in Pahrump was running high and hundreds of area residents expressed their delight and pride in the country they call home by taking to the streets during the Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run, an event put on by the Nye County Republican Central Committee in celebration of this most American of holidays.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The New Nevada State Movement was formed to facilitate the ...
New Nevada State Movement ramps up in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When simply looking at a political map of the state of Nevada, with the color red showing counties that generally vote Republican and blue representing areas where Democrats hold the majority, one might assume that the state as a whole votes “red” but this would be misleading. Though the sections of “blue” on such a map would be quite tiny in comparison to the vast swathes of “red”, they are the population centers of Nevada. Thus, these “blue” patches are the controlling factor when it comes to the local outcome of statewide and federal elections, and it is this very fact that birthed a push to create a whole new state of the union, New Nevada.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
Semi overturns in Amargosa
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Amargosa Valley.

Jose Padilla, left, gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assist ...
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly every Nevadan who received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in Thursday’s drawing, but those in a “unique situation” can also sign up.