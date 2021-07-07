Courthouse parking lot resurfacing commences Friday in Pahrump

Anyone who has had reason to make a trip to the Ian Deutch Government Complex, comprised of the Gerald “Bear” Smith courthouse and the offices of the Nye County Sheriff, clerk and district attorney, has undoubtedly noticed the deteriorating state of the parking lot, which has been in need of repairs for some time.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Ian Deutch Government Complex on Basin Avenue is getting a facelift, with a resurfacing project set for Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11.

Anyone who has had reason to make a trip to the Ian Deutch Government Complex, comprised of the Gerald “Bear” Smith courthouse and the offices of the Nye County Sheriff, clerk and district attorney, has undoubtedly noticed the deteriorating state of the parking lot, which has been in need of repairs for some time.

Although crack sealing has been performed in the past, the parking lot has been a source of complaint for quite a while but those complaints should soon cease, as Nye County is now ready to tackle the issue with a resurfacing project that will commence this coming Friday.

“We will be resurfacing and striping the Ian Deutch (Pahrump Justice) Facility parking lot located at 1520 E. Basin Avenue,” a news release sent out by Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly announced. “This will be a three-day project running from Friday, July 9, 2021 through Sunday, July 11, 2021.”

When asked about the cost of the project, Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times that the parking lot capital improvement project was budgeted at $17,772 and that price tag includes patching, resealing and re-striping the lot that fronts the courthouse and sheriff’s office.

“The work will be done by Sunland Asphalt &Construction, Inc., out of Las Vegas,” Knightly detailed. “The project is being overseen by the Nye County Buildings and Grounds department.”

In preparation for the project, anyone with vehicles parked in the parking lot will need to relocate them until the resurfacing has been completed. “All personal, visitor and Nye County issued vehicles will need to be removed from the parking lot by noon on Thursday, July 8,” the news release stated.

Those who must make a stop at the Ian Deutch Government Complex after noon on Thursday or anytime on Friday are directed to utilize alternative parking, which can be found in the juvenile probation parking lot as well as the lot fronting the Nye County Treasurer’s Office, Nye County Recorder’s Office and Nye County Assessor’s Office. Juvenile probation is located just west of the government complex at the corner of Basin Avenue and Kittyhawk Drive, while the other aforementioned offices are located just north of the government complex at the corner of Floyd Street and Siri Lane.

The resurfacing project is expected to finish by Sunday, July 11 and normal parking in the Ian Deutch Government Complex should resume as of Monday, July 12.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com