News

COVID restrictions will not stop Three Square Food Bank

Staff Report
November 17, 2020 - 4:03 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, right, place food in the back of a person's car at the new drive-thru distribution site for Three Square, Southern Nevada's largest food bank, at Fiesta in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

In response to recent developments regarding COVID-19, Three Square Food Bank will continue efforts to ensure Southern Nevadans in need have access to nutritious food while strictly adhering to state and local mandates, directives and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“While we are adhering to Governor Sisolak’s ‘Stay Home 2.0’ order, Three Square is prepared and will continue to safely distribute food to those in need throughout the holiday season and despite the rise of COVID-19 infections,” Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott said. “Our commitment to the community since the onset of the pandemic remains unchanged, and Southern Nevadans can count on us as a reliable and consistent resource for food during these difficult times.”

In addition to one-time pop-up sites, Three Square will continue distributing food at its drive-thru sites and walk-in pantries located throughout Southern Nevada. Walk-ups are not permitted at drive-thru sites, and individuals must remain in their vehicles to pick up food, there are no exceptions.

Site hours and days of operation vary. A complete list of food distribution sites, including pop-ups, is available at threesquare.org/help. Three Square encourages valley residents to visit the site regularly as the list and map are updated in real-time, ensuring the most current information is available.

Three Square remains committed to assisting seniors. Those 60 years of age and older who need food assistance are encouraged to call 702-765-4030 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when they will speak with a caring advocate to determine which program, service or resource is best for them. Advocates can assess seniors for SNAP and provide information on nearby pantries that are dedicated to seniors, or home delivery for those who qualify.

The 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study revealed a significant increase in food insecurity across Southern Nevada. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food insecurity rate was estimated to remain at one in eight individuals, and it has now risen to one in five. Additionally, one in three children are now living in a food-insecure household.

For more information about Three Square, visit www.threesquare.org

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.