COVID restrictions will not stop Three Square Food Bank

In response to recent developments regarding COVID-19, Three Square Food Bank will continue efforts to ensure Southern Nevadans in need have access to nutritious food while strictly adhering to state and local mandates, directives and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Volunteer Leonid Tuiasosopo, left, and Nicole McKinney, right, place food in the back of a person's car at the new drive-thru distribution site for Three Square, Southern Nevada's largest food bank, at Fiesta in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

“While we are adhering to Governor Sisolak’s ‘Stay Home 2.0’ order, Three Square is prepared and will continue to safely distribute food to those in need throughout the holiday season and despite the rise of COVID-19 infections,” Three Square Chief Operating Officer Larry Scott said. “Our commitment to the community since the onset of the pandemic remains unchanged, and Southern Nevadans can count on us as a reliable and consistent resource for food during these difficult times.”

In addition to one-time pop-up sites, Three Square will continue distributing food at its drive-thru sites and walk-in pantries located throughout Southern Nevada. Walk-ups are not permitted at drive-thru sites, and individuals must remain in their vehicles to pick up food, there are no exceptions.

Site hours and days of operation vary. A complete list of food distribution sites, including pop-ups, is available at threesquare.org/help. Three Square encourages valley residents to visit the site regularly as the list and map are updated in real-time, ensuring the most current information is available.

Three Square remains committed to assisting seniors. Those 60 years of age and older who need food assistance are encouraged to call 702-765-4030 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, when they will speak with a caring advocate to determine which program, service or resource is best for them. Advocates can assess seniors for SNAP and provide information on nearby pantries that are dedicated to seniors, or home delivery for those who qualify.

The 2020 Feeding America Map the Meal Gap study revealed a significant increase in food insecurity across Southern Nevada. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the food insecurity rate was estimated to remain at one in eight individuals, and it has now risen to one in five. Additionally, one in three children are now living in a food-insecure household.

For more information about Three Square, visit www.threesquare.org