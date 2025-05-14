Coyote’s Den Car Show to benefit local youngster

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A flyer for the upcoming Coyote's Den Car Show details the inclusion of a special silent auction fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit the family of Kaylee Grace, who is fighting cancer.

Sue Quale and all the staff at the Coyote’s Den Bar love to have a good time but more than this, they love the opportunity to help their fellow community members. That’s why each year when Coyote’s Den throws its annual car show, proceeds from the event are donated to a local cause and this year’s beneficiary has especially touched the hearts of those working to organize the car show.

“Please allow me to introduce Kaylee Grace. She is the granddaughter of Shannon Smith-Turner, the manager of our local Smith’s here in Pahrump,” Quale announced via social media. “She is the beneficiary of this year’s Coyote’s Den Car Show. We are raising money to help the family with the costs related to having an ill child.”

Kaylee Grace is the six-year-old daughter of Jamee and Rick Petrovich, who have been striving to ensure their daughter has the best care possible as she battles rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer effecting her throat and cheek. She is undergoing 40 total weeks of treatment, including four different stints of chemotherapy followed by radiation treatment, “A great deal for a little girl to endure,” her grandmother, Smith-Turner remarked.

Adding to an already stressful and challenging situation, the Petrovichs must travel to Utah for Kaylee Grace’s treatments, which comes with expenses the couple must find a way to cover. Knowing the hurdles this family has to navigate, Quale was delighted to be able to utilize the Coyote’s Den Car Show as a way to help ease some of the financial burden.

The car show will feature a silent auction as well as plenty of eye candy for motorheads, with Quale encouraging, “Cruise into Coyote’s Den and join us for an unforgettable journey through automotive history. Admire classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts and celebrate a love for vintage automobiles. If you would like to support Kaylee, bring an unwrapped toy and receive one raffle ticket for the silent auction fundraiser!”

Anyone willing to donate an item to the silent auction may do so by dropping it off at the bar, where registration forms for the car show will also be available.

“There are also vendors who will be selling their wares,” Quale added. “Thank you for helping us support this family.”

The Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show will take place this Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bar, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

