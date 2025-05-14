71°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Coyote’s Den Car Show to benefit local youngster

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A flyer for the upcoming Coyote's Den Car Show details the ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A flyer for the upcoming Coyote's Den Car Show details the inclusion of a special silent auction fundraiser, with proceeds to benefit the family of Kaylee Grace, who is fighting cancer.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The kids display their certificates and medals at the end of ...
PHOTOS: Nye Cotillion teaches 4th graders manners, self-confidence
Jacob Powers/Pahrump Valley Times Senior Aidyn Cratty tags a Pirate runner out.
PHOTOS: Trojans fall game short of big stage on the road
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file At the inaugural Volunteer Recognition Luncheon hosted b ...
Celebrate those “Growing HOPE” in the valley
Screenshot from the NV Judicial Discipline Commission Public Hearing
Judicial discipline hearing for Michele Fiore ends without decision on suspension
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2025 - 4:51 am
 

Sue Quale and all the staff at the Coyote’s Den Bar love to have a good time but more than this, they love the opportunity to help their fellow community members. That’s why each year when Coyote’s Den throws its annual car show, proceeds from the event are donated to a local cause and this year’s beneficiary has especially touched the hearts of those working to organize the car show.

“Please allow me to introduce Kaylee Grace. She is the granddaughter of Shannon Smith-Turner, the manager of our local Smith’s here in Pahrump,” Quale announced via social media. “She is the beneficiary of this year’s Coyote’s Den Car Show. We are raising money to help the family with the costs related to having an ill child.”

Kaylee Grace is the six-year-old daughter of Jamee and Rick Petrovich, who have been striving to ensure their daughter has the best care possible as she battles rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer effecting her throat and cheek. She is undergoing 40 total weeks of treatment, including four different stints of chemotherapy followed by radiation treatment, “A great deal for a little girl to endure,” her grandmother, Smith-Turner remarked.

Adding to an already stressful and challenging situation, the Petrovichs must travel to Utah for Kaylee Grace’s treatments, which comes with expenses the couple must find a way to cover. Knowing the hurdles this family has to navigate, Quale was delighted to be able to utilize the Coyote’s Den Car Show as a way to help ease some of the financial burden.

The car show will feature a silent auction as well as plenty of eye candy for motorheads, with Quale encouraging, “Cruise into Coyote’s Den and join us for an unforgettable journey through automotive history. Admire classic cars, mingle with fellow enthusiasts and celebrate a love for vintage automobiles. If you would like to support Kaylee, bring an unwrapped toy and receive one raffle ticket for the silent auction fundraiser!”

Anyone willing to donate an item to the silent auction may do so by dropping it off at the bar, where registration forms for the car show will also be available.

“There are also vendors who will be selling their wares,” Quale added. “Thank you for helping us support this family.”

The Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show will take place this Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bar, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Times-Bonanza The plan calls for a number of upgrades and addit ...
Beatty Airport master plan on display
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Upgrades provide potential for a five-acre solar farm

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Veterans are too often treated as props for patriotic messaging, not as partners in shaping policy.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
EDITORIAL: There are plenty of reasons to reform Medicaid
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Debates over entitlement programs bring out the worst in elected officials, who are typically more concerned with political survival than addressing difficult problems.