87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Creativity in art, music highlight festival as Burning Man event returns to Beatty area

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 21, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Hundreds of “Burners” (Burning Man enthusiasts) filled Spicer Ranch at Beatty.

Held June 6-9, this was the third year the regional Burning Man event, called SNRG (standing for Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, and pronounced “synergy,”) has been held at the ranch.

Burners consider themselves a community, and the event is an opportunity for them to gather and enjoy the Burning Man lifestyle. This includes heavy doses of creativity and fun in many forms. There are no paid entertainers. Participants are encouraged to provide entertainment for each other.

Although there is plenty to do during the day, night is when the Burning Man event really shows its stuff. There is always music somewhere, and vehicles, sculptures, and even people come alive with all sorts of brightly colored lights.

The culmination of the event, which occurs on Saturday evening, is the “burn,” when structures built for the purpose are ritually burned. This also includes dancing by “fire spinners” who twirl and spin torches in the form of batons and hoops, all to the wild beat of drums.

A spectacular fireworks display also accompanies the burn and includes impressive aerial fireballs.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Belmont Courthouse was completed in 1876 and heard its ...
Arts, crafts show set for historic Belmont Courthouse
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Belmont Courthouse will again be bustling with activity during the Friends of the Belmont Courthouse annual arts and crafts show on June 29-July 4, organizers announced.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, June 19 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $55 million.

Sheri's Ranch According to a spokesman for Sheri’s, the brothel is planning to add at least 5 ...
Sheri’s Ranch donates to Pahrump food pantry
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump-based legal brothel and resort Sheri’s Ranch made a donation to a local food pantry after harvesting from its on-site community orchard.

Thinkstock The U.S. Department of Justice is leading a new effort to fight domestic violence. U ...
Federal effort seeks to fight domestic violence
Staff Report

U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr recently announced the formation of a Domestic Violence Working Group aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers, using the tools of federal prosecution to stop and prevent domestic violence.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This male cat is one of three felines brought in as owner-s ...
Pahrump Animal Shelter contract awarded to Desert Haven
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying the decision regarding the operation contract for the Pahrump Animal Shelter due to missteps by the county in the bidding process and the need for clarification on certain bidding points, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its June 18 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times KNYE 95.1 F.M station owner Karen Jackson is hosting a 20th ...
Pahrump radio station owner hosting anniversary party
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

KNYE 95.1 F.M owner Karen Jackson is reminding the entire Pahrump community to reserve some time on Saturday, June 22, as she is hosting the radio station’s 20-year anniversary party.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Aliya Bolton is crowned as the 2019 Miss Pahrump, cour ...
Aliya Bolton crowned 2019 Miss Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It would seem appropriate that a native Pahrumpian should win the annual Miss Pahrump Pageant, and that’s exactly what happened on Saturday evening inside the Saddle West Showroom, as Aliya Bolton was crowned the 2019 winner.