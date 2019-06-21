Creativity in art, music highlight festival as Burning Man event returns to Beatty area

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Burning Man attendees watch burning of structures specially built for the festival. The culmination of the event is the “burn,” when the structures are ritually burned.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of “Burners” (Burning Man enthusiasts) filled Spicer Ranch at Beatty.

Held June 6-9, this was the third year the regional Burning Man event, called SNRG (standing for Southern Nevada Regional Gathering, and pronounced “synergy,”) has been held at the ranch.

Burners consider themselves a community, and the event is an opportunity for them to gather and enjoy the Burning Man lifestyle. This includes heavy doses of creativity and fun in many forms. There are no paid entertainers. Participants are encouraged to provide entertainment for each other.

Although there is plenty to do during the day, night is when the Burning Man event really shows its stuff. There is always music somewhere, and vehicles, sculptures, and even people come alive with all sorts of brightly colored lights.

The culmination of the event, which occurs on Saturday evening, is the “burn,” when structures built for the purpose are ritually burned. This also includes dancing by “fire spinners” who twirl and spin torches in the form of batons and hoops, all to the wild beat of drums.

A spectacular fireworks display also accompanies the burn and includes impressive aerial fireballs.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.