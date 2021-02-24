Credit union launches scholarship program

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and will be awarded at the 2021 SSSCU annual membership meeting in April.

The program recognizes seniors who demonstrate excellence in academics, extracurricular activities and community involvement. In honor of its 70th-year celebration, SSSCU will award the “70th Anniversary Scholarship Award” this year for a total of 10 scholarships to be awarded. The scholarship program is designed for graduates from accredited high schools within the state.

The SSSCU Scholarship Program awards $2,000 scholarships renewable for up to four years, for a total of up to $8,000, to use toward higher education. Applicants must be SSSCU members, and applications must be received electronically by the credit union by midnight Friday, March 19. All applications must be submitted by email.

The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and will be awarded at the 2021 SSSCU annual membership meeting, to be held virtually April 24. For more information about the SSSCU Scholarship Program and to apply, visit silverstatecu.com/scholarships

“It is very gratifying for us to recognize outstanding high school students and to assist them in achieving their educational goals,” said Scott Arkills, president/CEO of Silver State Schools Credit Union. “All of us at SSSCU are pleased to encourage young minds with higher education learning and to motivate students with paid schooling to help build our future leaders for Southern Nevada.”

Over the past 70 years, SSSCU has continually provided educational resources through financial literacy, scholarships and distance learning tools. For additional inquiries on scholarships, call 702-733-8820 or email marketing@silverstatecu.com