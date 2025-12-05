Crews respond to Thanksgiving evening car crash

Show off your holiday spirit with the Pahrump Christmas Lights map

While crews were responding to the fire near Powerline Road on Dec. 3, they were notified that two trailers used as fixed structures were heavily engulfed by flames. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the undeveloped area near Powerline Road for the report of an unknown-type fire. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

On Thursday, Nov. 27, at approximately 7:30 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of Highway 160 and East Country Place Road. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of Johnnie Mine Street for the report of a structure fire.

“While responding, crews observed a dark-colored smoke column developing in the area of the reported address,” Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a trailer used as a fixed structure engulfed in flames. The fire was also extending to a second trailer.

“Crews quickly controlled the fire with no further extension,” Lewis explained.

There were no safety issues, and Lewis confirmed the fire is under investigation. The fire is thought to be accidental in nature, possibly being caused by the use of unattended candles.

Thanksgiving evening two-vehicle accident

On the same day, at approximately 7:30 p.m., rescue crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident in the area of North Highway 160 and East Country Place Road.

“Upon arrival, crews found an accident with significant damage incurred to both vehicles,” Chief Lewis said.

One driver was transported to Mercy Air and flown to a nearby trauma center, while the other driver was transported to Desert View Hospital.

Double trailer fire

At approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, crews were dispatched to the undeveloped area near Powerline Road for the report of an unknown-type fire.

While crews were responding to the report, they were notified that two trailers used as fixed structures were heavily engulfed by flames in a transient area.

“Although a difficult access, crews made their way to the fire, quickly extinguished it with no further extension to the other nearby exposure materials,” Lewis explained.

The fire is suspect in nature and is currently under investigation, with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office also being assigned to the case.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com