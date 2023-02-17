Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located and arrested at a Las Vegas area hospital on Feb. 14. Upon his discharge, he will be transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

A sheriff’s office news release stated that Michael Duren, 47, was located and placed into custody Tuesday night, Feb. 14 at a Las Vegas area hospital.

Earlier this week Sheriff Joe McGill said Duren, armed with a crowbar, walked inside the business and demanded money.

“Thankfully, the employees complied and the individual left the scene,” he said.

No one was injured.

The release did not however, state why or how Duren ended up at the hospital.

Upon discharge, he will be transported to the Nye County Detention Center and booked on several charges including robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary, petit larceny and harassment.

Bail amount was set at $48,000.

