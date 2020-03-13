53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

DA’s office declines prosecution of Nye deputy

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, will not face charges, according to Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

As stated in the DA’s news release, Arabia said the office decided not to prosecute the matter involving Deputy James Ramos, who was arrested on March 2.

Following the incident, Ramos was placed on administrative leave, where he will remain until the internal investigation is complete, according to sheriff’s office Capt. David Boruchowitz.

“It all boils down to intent in this case and I just don’t see any malicious or corrupt intent, so I don’t think prosecuting Deputy Ramos would be the right thing to do,” Arabia said. “Deputy Ramos was out there at 3 o’clock in the morning protecting our community. Regardless of whether or not he made a mistake, with respect to police procedures, I don’t think it’s something that rises to the level of a crime.”

The incident, according to the sheriff’s office occurred on February 26 on Dahlia Street, behind Walmart, where Ramos fired one shot in the direction of a fleeing shoplifting suspect who turned out to be unarmed.

No one was injured.

“The sheriff’s office found probable cause and the sheriff referred it to us,” Arabia noted. “We determined that there would be no prosecution, mainly because Ramos lacked criminal intent, and also because we wouldn’t have been able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. This is an example of the system working the way it’s supposed to work.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ed Ringle wants to preserve as much ...
New Life for Historic Beatty Building
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work has begun to bring the historic Exchange Club in Beatty back to life, possibly by the end of this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cast of "Murder Most Fowl" are Andre Espinoza, Maaike M ...
Murder mysteries to entertain area residents
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mystery fans rejoice! For the next five weeks opportunities abound for live theater whodunits with a production of “Murder Most Fowl” by Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, and an original ghost story mystery by Master Mystery Productions at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction.

Getty Images "While it is easy to see weeds as a problem, and most people do, I prefer to look ...
In Season: Annual weeds: the beauties and the beasts
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As much as I look forward to spring and the frenzy of planting out my garden, spring also brings weeds. They begin to appear around the same time that my first seedlings are starting to sprout.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson, the caretaker of Rhyolite was recognized ...
Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Back in the early 20th century, it would be accurate to consider the desolate and isolated town of Rhyolite was on the verge of becoming a “Boomtown” when two prospectors, Shorty Harris and Ed Cross discovered gold there in 1904.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
TIM BURKE: Real ID may help but at what cost to our privacy?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The government wants to know more about your personal information and is forcing the REAL ID program on states. To achieve that goal, they are restricting what forms of ID are acceptable for flying and entry into federal facilities.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Road House 95 held its official grand open ...
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.