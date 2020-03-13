DA’s office declines prosecution of Nye deputy

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm where a person is endangered, will not face charges, according to Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia.

As stated in the DA’s news release, Arabia said the office decided not to prosecute the matter involving Deputy James Ramos, who was arrested on March 2.

Following the incident, Ramos was placed on administrative leave, where he will remain until the internal investigation is complete, according to sheriff’s office Capt. David Boruchowitz.

“It all boils down to intent in this case and I just don’t see any malicious or corrupt intent, so I don’t think prosecuting Deputy Ramos would be the right thing to do,” Arabia said. “Deputy Ramos was out there at 3 o’clock in the morning protecting our community. Regardless of whether or not he made a mistake, with respect to police procedures, I don’t think it’s something that rises to the level of a crime.”

The incident, according to the sheriff’s office occurred on February 26 on Dahlia Street, behind Walmart, where Ramos fired one shot in the direction of a fleeing shoplifting suspect who turned out to be unarmed.

No one was injured.

“The sheriff’s office found probable cause and the sheriff referred it to us,” Arabia noted. “We determined that there would be no prosecution, mainly because Ramos lacked criminal intent, and also because we wouldn’t have been able to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial. This is an example of the system working the way it’s supposed to work.”

