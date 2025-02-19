Dean Martin, Elvis Presley impersonators to perform at Pahrump Senior Center

An upcoming fundraiser promises to give local residents an opportunity to remember a vintage era in American popular music.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Pahrump Senior Center will be the venue for Dean Martin and Elvis Presley impersonators Tom Gindling and Steve Mason to belt out classic hit songs from a bygone era when both topped the charts decades ago.

The show, including a spaghetti dinner, will run from 4 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25.

All monies raised support daily operations of the non-profit center including nutrition and transportation programs.

Site Manager Anne Blankenship said that the two local performers have proven themselves to be a big hit in town.

“Many of our seniors have attended their shows at other venues in Pahrump,” Blankenship said. “We are looking forward to a fun night of great food and wonderful entertainment.”

Steve Mason, 74, who performs as Elvis, told the Pahrump Valley Times that he began impersonating the rock and roll icon when he was a young boy growing up in Boston.

“I used to do birthday parties, anniversaries and stuff like that,” he said. “My grandmother had a record called “All Shook Up,” and I was intrigued by the way he sounded and I became an instant fan. Over the years, I just kept practicing and practicing until I got it right, and that’s the way it happened.”

After performing for many years in Las Vegas, and Pahrump, Mason said he eventually met Dean Martin impersonator Tom Gindling, 65, who told the Pahrump Valley Times that he developed an admiration for Dean Martin after listening to music from the likes of Bing Crosby and other well-known crooners of that generation.

“I’ve always liked Dean because his music was always 99 percent positive,” Indiana native Gindling noted. “He could do so many different things in show business. I met Steve when he came to my karaoke show and heard me sing. He came to me and said why don’t you and I do a show? I really enjoyed doing it because he’s an act. He’s not just singing, he’s an act.”

Blankenship, meanwhile said though tickets for the dinner performance are selling fast, there are still some available for advance purchase and at the door.

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

For additional information, call (775) 727-5008.

Editor’s note: Blankenship is related to PVT reporter Selwyn Harris.

