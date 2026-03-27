Death Valley National Park seeks public input on road repairs

The proposal available for review also features potential improvements for the Eureka Dunes Campground.

Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay running through Pahrump this weekend

The National Park Service has opened a public comment period until April 6 for a road repair proposal inside Death Valley National Park. (NPS/nps.gov)

“The proposal also includes potential improvements to the Eureka Dunes backcountry campground, such as clearer campsite delineation, improved restroom facilities, and restoration of areas impacted by illegal camping,” reads a press release. (NPS/nps.gov)

A proposal to repair parts of South Eureka Valley Road and improve the Eureka Dunes backcountry campground in Death Valley National Park is open for public input.

“Recent flooding events, including storms associated with Hurricane Hilary in 2023, damaged portions of the unpaved road and surrounding infrastructure,” stated a press release. “Temporary repairs allowed the road to reopen, but some sections remain narrow and unstable.”

According to the March 24 release, the project would renew the road corridor, enhance visitor safety and help safeguard sensitive desert resources near Eureka Dunes.

“At approximately 680 feet tall, Eureka Dunes are the tallest sand dunes in California and are designated as a National Natural Landmark,” reads the release. “The area supports several rare plant species that can be harmed by off-road vehicle use.”

The press release continued that deep sand deposits and flood damage along the road have caused some drivers to circumvent challenging sections, generating unauthorized vehicle tracks outside of the roadway.

In an effort to address these problems, the National Park Service (NPS) listed in the release that it’s considering these actions:

■ Adding aggregate to soft road sections

■ Regrading portions of the roadway to improve drainage

■ Installing berms to discourage off-road driving

■ Repairing deep sand areas that trap vehicles

■ Installing informational signage

“The proposal also includes potential improvements to the Eureka Dunes backcountry campground, such as clearer campsite delineation, improved restroom facilities, and restoration of areas impacted by illegal camping,” the press release continues.

An environmental review is also being conducted by NPS under the National Environmental Policy Act.

Visit parkplanning.nps.gov/EurekaPlanning to review and comment on the proposal until April 6. Comments during this timeframe will also advise the development of an environmental assessment.

For more information about Death Valley National Park, visit nps.gov/deva.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com