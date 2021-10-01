82°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Democrats kick off campaign season with volunteer appreciation event in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, Demo ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and Congressman Steven Horsford's campaign committee gathered in Pahrump for a campaign kickoff event this past Saturday.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Steve Horsford is just one of several Democratic ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Steve Horsford is just one of several Democratic contenders for the 2022 election and his campaign funded a campaign kickoff and volunteer appreciation event in Pahrump last weekend.

With the 2022 general election just over 13 months away, Democrats in the state of Nevada are gearing up for what is expected to be another contentious election cycle and members of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, Congressman Steven Horsford’s Campaign Committee and the Nye County Democratic Central Committee gathered together to kick off the campaign season this past weekend.

Hosted on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Pahrump, the campaign kickoff event was also an opportunity to show some appreciation for the many volunteers whose efforts are indispensable when it comes to public outreach throughout the election process. Nye County Democratic Central Committee Chair Kelly Fitzpatrick said she was overjoyed to be able to host the event and she is optimistic about the coming year.

“This is a volunteer appreciation and campaign kickoff event, and it’s the very first time any of us are coming together since COVID-19 hit so it’s incredibly special. Congressman Horsford is sponsoring everything today, his campaign has paid for all of this, to thank us for the work we’ve done for him, and we are very happy to be able to get together and get that momentum going,” Fitzpatrick told the Pahrump Valley Times as the event got underway on Saturday.

As for what she feels is most imperative when it comes to the campaigns of Democratic contenders vying for Nevadans’ votes, Fitzpatrick said, “Keeping my folks safe from any of the bad stuff the GOP is putting out. I just think that is really key, that we keep truth and honesty forefront and get rid of all these ‘alternative’ facts. If we can be a large part of alternative facts no longer existing, that would be really great.” She added, “Keeping our ‘purple’ in Nevada is really important too, but of course, taking it further blue is the real goal. Turning Nye blue would be really nice too! And voter protection, that’s something I am worried about as well. Congressman Horsford is actually working on that today, making sure that gerrymandering is not an issue.”

Though in Washington, D.C. that day, Horsford took a few moments out of his busy schedule to speak with those gathered at Nye County Democratic Central Committee member Bonnie Brown’s home in the valley, making his appearance via online platform. Fitzpatrick said Horsford spoke about many different topics, foremost of which were voter protection, the Infrastructure Bill currently before Congress and a few of the things he has been able to accomplish right here in Nye County, such as working with the local Native-American tribes.

It was not all Democrats at the event however, as Fitzpatrick had also invited local Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone to the shindig. Though a Republican, Carbone said he was more than happy to stop in and offer a few words to the group, noting that just because he is not a Democrat himself does not mean that he does not represent those who are in his official capacity. Carbone spent several minutes giving attendees an overview of what was happening right now in Nye County, touching on projects such as the construction of a new animal shelter as well as hinting at a few other developments that are in the pipeline before bidding the group farewell and heading off to a meeting to discuss the state of local roadways.

“Everyone was so excited to be together. We didn’t have a large showing, about 17 all together, but everyone is very, very excited,” Fitzpatrick reported following the campaign kickoff and volunteer appreciation event. “We did a nice raffle and put out some Nye County Democrat swag as well as handmade cotton area rugs, which helped us put some money in the coffer and it was just really nice to be together again.”

She noted that there are several potential Democratic candidates for the 2022 election, announcements of which will be made in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in joining the Nye County Democratic Central Committee can reach out to Fitzpatrick directly at 951-208-8380 or contact the organization through its Facebook Page Nye County Dems. More information on the group can also be found online at www.nyedems.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times--file The Biden-Harris administration have proposed several rules in the ...
Biden administration calls for more transparency by air ambulance services
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Biden-Harris administration issued proposed rules that could bring more transparency to air ambulance costs and agent and broker compensation, the latest move in a series of rulemaking in the implementation of the No Surprises Act.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken in 2020, shows some of the land for the N ...
North Canyon Homes tentative map approved for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley’s newest subdivision is one step closer to reality following unanimous approval by the Nye County Commission of a tentative subdivision map for the North Canyon Homes Subdivision.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2021 Pahrump Fall Festival opened with a bang on Thursda ...
Pahrump Fall Festival a real crowd-pleaser
By Robin Hebrock • Pahrump Valley Times

This September, the Pahrump community and its many visitors were treated to four days filled with fun and activities during the Pahrump Fall Festival, and after all was said and done, officials with the town of Pahrump were raving about the outcome of the much-anticipated large-scale event, declaring it to be a huge triumph and certainly one of the best festivals the valley has ever seen.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2020 shows Avery Sampson delivering bi ...
Avery Sampson’s 2nd Annual Christmas Bikes for Kids effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, with the Christmas season approaching after many hard months of pandemic chaos, local youngster Avery Sampson found herself with a burning desire to do something special to help other kids in her community to have a wonderful holiday.

Deceased man discovered inside parked car
Deceased man discovered inside parked car
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There’s not much by way of details coming forth regarding the death of a man discovered in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked near the Bob Ruud Community Center on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Never Forgotten Animal Society's Executive Director Pat Lemi ...
Local animal society to host adoption event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The executive director of Pahrump’s Never Forgotten Animal Society wants to put herself out of a job, and area residents can help her achieve that goal.

 
Sisolak highlights need for economic diversity during tour
By McKenna Ross Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After a tour at Sunshine Minting in Henderson, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he supports efforts to bring more manufacturing jobs to Nevada.

The NDE approved allocation of emergency relief funds
The NDE approved allocation of emergency relief funds
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Education has approved the allocation of funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief program.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Tim Dahl (right) addressing Beatty Town A ...
Beatty board addresses truck noise
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There was a lot of idle talk at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s Sept. 27 meeting. More precisely, it was talk concerning what to do about the noise of diesel trucks idling at night in residential areas.