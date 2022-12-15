Deputies say ‘lewd mom’ stripped, solicited maintenance worker for sex

A Pahrump woman is facing charges of lewdness and child abuse after deputies say she stripped out of her clothes and sexually solicited a man who was doing yard work in the neighborhood.

Nye County Detention Center Jacinta Tillery

A Pahrump woman is facing charges of lewdness and child abuse after deputies say she stripped out of her clothes and sexually solicited a man who was doing yard work in the neighborhood.

At approximately 3 p.m., on Dec. 6, deputies Mark Murphy and John Tolle were dispatched to a Pahrump home after receiving a call of a disturbance near there, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report.

Nude from waist waist up

“Upon arrival, Deputy Tolle and I could immediately see into the garage at the residence where the bay door was open,” Murphy’s report stated. “I could see a white female adult in the garage with no shirt on.”

Murphy made contact with a witness who told him that she had called the sheriff’s office because she heard a commotion outside and saw her neighbor, Jacinta Tillery, running naked down the street.

The witness told deputies that Tillery had been accosting the maintenance worker and began masturbating near a truck, which was parked on the street near her house. She told deputies that she saw Tillery’s clothing lying in a neighbor’s yards, according to the report.

“The neighbor told me that Jacinta’s three children were in her residence because they got scared and left their own house,” Murphy’s report stated. “I spoke to the maintenance worker who told me that he was in the area doing some yard work at a residence when Jacinta ran up to his truck and stripped off her clothes.”

Looking for sexual intercourse

The maintenance worker told deputies that Tillery agressively approached him for sex, according to the report.

“He said he tried to walk away from her but she kept following him for a bit,” Murphy’s report noted.

Deputy Tolle reportedly interviewed Tillery outside his patrol vehicle and said she was fully nude from the waist up.

”I asked her if I could go inside her house to get a shirt, to which she said ‘yes.’ Deputy Tolle and I went into the residence to get a shirt for her.”

Deplorable conditions inside home

Upon approaching Tillery’s residence where she lives with her husband and three juvenile children, Murphy said that he detected unsanitary odors emanating from it.

“As we entered, we were immediately met with that smell on a much stronger scale,” he wrote in his report. “There was an unusual amount of clutter, garbage and overall filth throughout the entirety of the house. The kitchen counters, stove, table, floors and sink were filled with refuse, dirty dishes, stained countertops and other general hazards.”

As he walked through the house, Murphy said he saw many hazards on the floor and observed a hallway that led to the front door which was entirely blocked by broken furniture and other hazardous debris.

“I was unable to navigate through much of the living room due to the excessive amount of refuse stacked up in piles in the room,” he said. “The same situation was present in the bedrooms. After only a few minutes inside the residence I began to feel physically ill to my stomach due to the poor air quality and general unsanitary conditions in the house.”

A Department of Child and Family Services representative was called to the scene.

“While in the house, I noticed the representative physically gagging and complaining of general illness due to the unsanitary conditions,” Murphy’s report noted. ”I spoke to the children and learned that the unsanitary conditions have been a problem for several years and they do not feel safe there when their mother is around,” the report said.

Tillery was arrested for open and gross lewdness. She also faces child neglect and endangerment charges for subjecting her children to live in conditions that are unhealthy and dangerous, the report stated.

Bail amount was set at $60,000.

Charges are also being filed against Michael Tillery for alleged child abuse and neglect.

His bail amount was set at $10,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes