87°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Deputy involved shooting in Amargosa Valley

By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
August 8, 2025 - 4:58 am
 

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Amargosa Valley.

According to a press release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a report of potentially suicidal subject at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The press release said the suspect rushed at the deputy with a large knife and the deputy was forced to fire.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene and the deputy sustained no injuries.

“We are continuing to investigate and will probably release further information on Friday,” said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
As of July 1, Nye County has started charging tipping fees to all users at its landfills, somet ...
Landfill tipping fee frustration
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents are expressing concern regarding delays, possible increases in illegal dumping as a result of new dump use fees.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
ROOTED IN NEVADA: Choosing the tree that will go to DC
By Jessica Sterling Pahrump Valley Times

What specifications narrowed the selection of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree? Learn about how LiDAR technology helped with the decision-making process.

A Jefferson American elm tree, planted near the south side of the U.S. Capitol's lower west ter ...
Not the only NV tree in DC
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Jefferson American elm dedicated last spring on the U.S. Capitol Grounds to honor of the people of Nevada.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

As a resident of Pahrump for over 40 years, I have seen some significant changes, not all of them for the better.