Deputy involved shooting in Amargosa Valley

One killed in deputy involved shooting on Wednesday, Aug 6, in Amargosa Valley.

On Wednesday, Aug. 6, a deputy-involved shooting occurred in Amargosa Valley.

According to a press release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to a report of potentially suicidal subject at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The press release said the suspect rushed at the deputy with a large knife and the deputy was forced to fire.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene and the deputy sustained no injuries.

“We are continuing to investigate and will probably release further information on Friday,” said Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a free, national service available 24/7. Text HOME to 741741.