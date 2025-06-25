Desert Trails secures development agreement for expansion

Desert Trails is aiming to build more homes in the north-side subdivision and developers have now secured the necessary development agreement to allow construction to commence. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Last summer, two area subdivisions began the process necessary to usher in new phases of residential construction at sites that have not seen new homes in many years and one, Desert Trails Estates, has now secured a development agreement with Nye County. The other, Pleasant Valley, is scheduled to have its development agreement addressed next month.

Desert Trails Estates phase two calls for 32 single family dwelling units on approximately 13.5 acres located at 800 W. Simkins Road, on the north end of Pahrump. Each home lot will be at least 10,000 square feet, or roughly 0.22 acres. Nye County Planning Director Steve Osborne noted that the developer, Mrkulic Investments, LLC will be required to pay all associated impact fees at the recently adjusted rates, including the new drainage/flood control impact fees.

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland made the motion to adopt, with a second from commissioner Bruce Jabbour. The motion passed with all in favor, signaling a five-year timeline for completion of Desert Trails Estate’s phase two build-out.

The development agreement for the Pleasant Valley subdivision expansion was originally slated to be decided at the same June 17 meeting but Nye County Manager Brett Waggoner requested that it be continued to the board’s next meeting.

“There are some changes that we did receive from the developer. So, I did inform him that due to those changes, we would rather incorporate them into the document, rather than go over them on the record (today), so we are asking to continue this until the July 1 meeting.”

Strickland motioned to continue the item until that time, which also gained unanimous approval.

As detailed in the June 17 agenda item, the Pleasant Valley expansion outlines 291 new single-family residences on lots of at least 8,000 square feet, with the total build-out encompassing approximately 76 acres. The homes are to be constructed on land north of the existing subdivision, at 2631 E. Thousandaire Blvd., between Homestead Road and Oakridge Avenue.

