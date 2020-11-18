72°F
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
November 17, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through the week ending Nov. 7, there have been 752,795 initial claims filed in 2020, 731,143 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Through the week ending Nov. 7, there have been 752,795 initial claims filed in 2020, 731,143 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the 13th consecutive week to 105,591, a decline of 8,151 claims, or 7.1%, from the previous week’s total of 114,102. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending March 28 when there were 58,798 claims filed.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 18,485 initial claims filed in the week ending Nov. 7, a decrease of 32,213 claims, or 63.5%, from last week’s total of 50,698. This marked decline comes after unprecedented increases in the previous two weeks. DETR is looking into the underlying cause of the spike. Through the week ending Nov. 7, there have been 631,572 PUA initial claims filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 90,611 in the week ending Nov. 7, a decrease of 9,261 claims, or 9.3%, from the previous week.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 92,211 claims filed in the week, an increase of 4,134 claims from a week ago. A continued increase in the number of PEUC claims is expected as claimants exhaust their regular program benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment and PEUC program. Nevada had 10,174 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,640 from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 723,105, a decrease of 20,799 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 31 was 4.4%, a 0.3 point decline from the previous week. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that ...
Diabetes is a manageable disease
Staff Report

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.