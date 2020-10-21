DETR taps Casselman for deputy director post

Jenny Casselman has been named as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Casselman’s official first day was Monday, Oct. 12.

LinkedIn Jenny Casselman

“We are very pleased to have Jenny join the DETR team,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “We are confident that her leadership and strategic planning skills will be a great fit with our agency and provide us with a fresh insight into accomplishing our agency’s immediate and long-term mission and goals to serve Nevadans in these challenging times.”

As deputy director for DETR, Ms. Casselman is charged with overseeing the department’s workforce development initiatives in support of the state’s demand-driven business occupations. She has responsibility for ensuring quality delivery of the state’s employment and training and enforcement programs and has executive oversight of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, Employment Security and Vocational Rehabilitation Divisions and the state’s Research and Analysis Bureau.

“I am delighted to be selected as DETR’s new deputy director and look forward to meeting the unique challenges afforded by the position,” Casselman said. “I look forward to learning more about the agency and meeting with employees in the upcoming weeks.”

Casselman brings more than 15 years of experience in management, finance and strategic planning to increase efficiencies and strengthen service levels. In addition, she has expertise in deploying programs, building and implementing strong processes and creating first-rate teams.

Prior to joining DETR, Casselman worked as vice president of commercial operations for Greater Commercial Lending, overseeing all operations for the commercial loan servicing, secondary marketing, funding and investor functions in support of small businesses. She was heavily involved in all aspects of loan origination for the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program that helped so many Nevada businesses during the pandemic.

Casselman has held retail and mortgage lending roles overseeing multiple lines of business to maintain compliance with Fannie Mae, Federal Housing Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture lending requirements, implementing processes to enhance mortgage loan servicing and building investor relations. She also has worked directly with customers in a range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, health care and agriculture.

Casselman is actively involved with the Nevada Governor’s Council for Developmental Disabilities and volunteers for the Special Olympics. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a master of business administration and a bachelor’s in finance and management from the University of South Carolina.