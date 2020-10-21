65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DETR taps Casselman for deputy director post

Staff Report
October 20, 2020 - 6:44 pm
 

Jenny Casselman has been named as deputy director of the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Casselman’s official first day was Monday, Oct. 12.

“We are very pleased to have Jenny join the DETR team,” DETR Director Elisa Cafferata said. “We are confident that her leadership and strategic planning skills will be a great fit with our agency and provide us with a fresh insight into accomplishing our agency’s immediate and long-term mission and goals to serve Nevadans in these challenging times.”

As deputy director for DETR, Ms. Casselman is charged with overseeing the department’s workforce development initiatives in support of the state’s demand-driven business occupations. She has responsibility for ensuring quality delivery of the state’s employment and training and enforcement programs and has executive oversight of the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, Employment Security and Vocational Rehabilitation Divisions and the state’s Research and Analysis Bureau.

“I am delighted to be selected as DETR’s new deputy director and look forward to meeting the unique challenges afforded by the position,” Casselman said. “I look forward to learning more about the agency and meeting with employees in the upcoming weeks.”

Casselman brings more than 15 years of experience in management, finance and strategic planning to increase efficiencies and strengthen service levels. In addition, she has expertise in deploying programs, building and implementing strong processes and creating first-rate teams.

Prior to joining DETR, Casselman worked as vice president of commercial operations for Greater Commercial Lending, overseeing all operations for the commercial loan servicing, secondary marketing, funding and investor functions in support of small businesses. She was heavily involved in all aspects of loan origination for the Small Business Administration’s Payroll Protection Program that helped so many Nevada businesses during the pandemic.

Casselman has held retail and mortgage lending roles overseeing multiple lines of business to maintain compliance with Fannie Mae, Federal Housing Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture lending requirements, implementing processes to enhance mortgage loan servicing and building investor relations. She also has worked directly with customers in a range of industries, including retail, manufacturing, health care and agriculture.

Casselman is actively involved with the Nevada Governor’s Council for Developmental Disabilities and volunteers for the Special Olympics. She graduated from the University of Phoenix with a master of business administration and a bachelor’s in finance and management from the University of South Carolina.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any ...
Business owner seeking toy donations for kids
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Getty Images Presents are a traditional part of the Christmas celebrations, and the Salvation A ...
Angel Tree program accepting applications until Oct. 31
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Each December as the year comes to a close, households all around the country begin to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year, the Christmas season, with boughs of holly, strings of garland, bright, cheerful lights and of course, Christmas trees festooned with decorations, all in anticipation of Christmas morning when children will race to unwrap presents and delight over the gifts they have received. But for families who may be facing financial troubles, the joy of the season can be lost in the burden of trying to find a way to put those presents under the tree.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a project location map provided in documen ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds detention basin contract awarded
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Construction crews will be heading out to the Pahrump Fairgrounds sometime in the near future to undertake the next step in development at the site, with a detention basin and drainage ditches to set the stage for what is envisioned to one day become a major recreational destination in the valley.

Kurt Moses/NPS A camper marvels at the splendor of Mesquite Spring Campground in Death Valley N ...
Death Valley campgrounds now open for visitors
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As cooler temperatures descend upon the Southwest, officials at Death Valley National Park recently announced the start of camping season.

Nevada Department of Transportation Submissions and official entry form must be postmarked by J ...
Aviation art contest open to state’s youth
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting Nevada schoolchildren to participate in the National Association of State Aviation Officials’ art contest celebrating the ways in which aviation, hang gliding, hot air ballooning and other air sports connect people across the world.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims rise again, continued claims fall
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,964 for the week ending Oct. 10, up 1,023 claims, or 12.9%, compared to last week’s total of 7,941 claims.

Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Registration now open for Poetry Out Loud contest
Staff Report

Supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, the Nevada Arts Council is proud to announce the 2021 Nevada Poetry Out Loud competition.

Univeristy of Nevada, Extension Tatjana Vukovic, business development manager for the Governor ...
Extension town halls focus on PETS program grants
Staff Report

A new grant program opened Friday, making $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds available to Nevada businesses and some other organizations. The University of Nevada, Reno Extension will focus on explaining this program, the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant, at its next online town hall to support small businesses across the state during the pandemic.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal This emergency regulation will allow pharmacies to mee ...
State sends plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to CDC
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public and Behavioral Health announced Friday the submission of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook for Statewide Operations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada on Thursd ...
Sisolak, Cortez Masto will speak at housing summit
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Coalition will virtually host its inaugural statewide summit Oct. 27-29 with a focus on Nevada’s successful and equitable housing recovery.