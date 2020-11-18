Diabetes is a manageable disease

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and whether it’s a recent diagnosis or working better to control your condition, Health Plan of Nevada has tips to reduce health complications with a few tweaks to daily habits.

It is important to eat well-balanced meals. Try planning out meals to ensure they have a good mix of vegetables, protein, fat and starches. Avoid foods high in sugar like candy, sweetened drinks and baked goods.

But eating well is only one-half of the equation, and should be tied to staying active. It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of physical activity of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of activity of vigorous intensity per week. This can be as simple as two brisk 30-minute walks and two 20-minute jogs during the week.

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol play key roles in reducing diabetic complications. Tobacco and nicotine lessen the effectiveness of insulin, which, in turn, can increase the risk of other health problems such as heart disease or kidney failure.

It is important to eat before drinking to help prevent low blood sugar. Choose drinks with fewer calories and carbohydrates, such as light beer, hard seltzers or dry wines.

Stress management also plays a role. Taking control might help to better manage diabetes, because the stress hormone cortisol might increase blood pressure, raise the heart rate and cause a rise in blood sugar levels. Relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or yoga, exercising, sharing feelings with family and friends or a mental health professional or joining a support group can help.

Finally, diabetics should build a care team. Finding a diabetes care team is important for empowering a healthier lifestyle. A team might include a primary care doctor, an endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, a registered dietician, a certified diabetes educator and/or a personal trainer.