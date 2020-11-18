72°F
News

Diabetes is a manageable disease

Staff Report
November 17, 2020 - 4:04 pm
 
Getty Images More than 34 million people have diabetes in the U.S. There are many things that patients can do to manage the disease.

An estimated 34.2 million people have diabetes in the United States, making it one of the most common chronic conditions with about 10.5% of the U.S. population diagnosed.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and whether it’s a recent diagnosis or working better to control your condition, Health Plan of Nevada has tips to reduce health complications with a few tweaks to daily habits.

It is important to eat well-balanced meals. Try planning out meals to ensure they have a good mix of vegetables, protein, fat and starches. Avoid foods high in sugar like candy, sweetened drinks and baked goods.

But eating well is only one-half of the equation, and should be tied to staying active. It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of physical activity of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of activity of vigorous intensity per week. This can be as simple as two brisk 30-minute walks and two 20-minute jogs during the week.

Avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol play key roles in reducing diabetic complications. Tobacco and nicotine lessen the effectiveness of insulin, which, in turn, can increase the risk of other health problems such as heart disease or kidney failure.

It is important to eat before drinking to help prevent low blood sugar. Choose drinks with fewer calories and carbohydrates, such as light beer, hard seltzers or dry wines.

Stress management also plays a role. Taking control might help to better manage diabetes, because the stress hormone cortisol might increase blood pressure, raise the heart rate and cause a rise in blood sugar levels. Relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing or yoga, exercising, sharing feelings with family and friends or a mental health professional or joining a support group can help.

Finally, diabetics should build a care team. Finding a diabetes care team is important for empowering a healthier lifestyle. A team might include a primary care doctor, an endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, a registered dietician, a certified diabetes educator and/or a personal trainer.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County and town of Pahrump offices located at 2100 E. Wa ...
Nye flagged for COVID, certain county and town offices temporarily closed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With COVID-19 infections again on the rise, Nye County has been flagged by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force for four straight weeks and the local situation is set to be reviewed once more during the state task force’s next meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The results of the 2020 general election in Nye County have n ...
Nye County election results certified
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The canvass of the results of the general election in Nye County is an agenda item that is generally “open and shut” with no discussion necessary but with the staggering amount of contention over this year’s election and numerous allegations of fraud and vote tampering, the item turned into a lengthy discussion that lasted nearly an hour during the Nye County Commission’s Monday, Nov. 16 meeting.

Getty Images COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respira ...
COVID-19, flu have several similarities, key differences
Staff Report

As we head into the colder months, we also head toward flu season. Especially given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like the flu, is critical. Dr. Laurine Tibaldi, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare of Nevada, offers some ways to differentiate between the flu and COVID-19.

Nevada Humanities Salon Series Two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow, will hold a Zoom pr ...
Presentation of COVID-19’s uneven impact on communities planned
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Humanities will present a virtual discussion about the uneven impact that COVID-19 has had on American communities with two journalists, Sheri Fink and Eli Saslow. The pair will conduct this via Zoom on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 12- 1 p.m.

Getty Images Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of t ...
Ford joins coalition backing ACA before Supreme Court
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday, Nov. 10 issued a statement on the Affordable Care Act ahead of oral arguments before the United States Supreme Court in the health care repeal case, California v. Texas. Ford joined a coalition of 20 states and the District of Columbia in defense of the ACA, including the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions, public health investments and Medicaid expansion, among other provisions.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Through ...
DETR reports PUA claims drop after two-week spike
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For the week ending Nov. 7, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,556, down 602 claims, or 7.4%, compared to last week’s total of 8,158 claims, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Guests leave Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the ...
Inventors of virus-capturing filter system win Lee Prize
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A promise of pure air might sound too good to be true, but an innovation from University of Nevada, Las Vegas students could make guests feel safe enough to return to hotels and entertainment venues, a challenge that the hospitality industry has faced since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Friday, Oct. 23, fire crews responded to a structure fir ...
Two pets die in structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of fires, it appears, dominated the responses for Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews, as of late.

Getty Images An Amargosa Valley company, New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley, was the chosen ...
Amargosa Valley firm wins rural pitch contest
Staff Report

New Tech Products of Amargosa Valley won the first Rural Nevada Startup Pitch Competition held earlier this month.