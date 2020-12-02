Discovery at Mother Lode has Corvus thinking big

Corvus Gold Inc. recently announced it has received results from the north end of the Mother Lode deposit which has intersected a previously unknown new high-grade center of mineralization within the Main and CIZ target areas. This new high-grade zone extends from the Main Zone down into the CIZ target and is associated with a steeply west-dipping feeder structure.

RJ Photo Gary Thompson Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine.

The first core hole (ML20-159CT) into this new feeder zone is not part of the previously announced mineral resource estimate and represents a new expansion of the Mother Lode deposit.

The discovery of the new northern high-grade feeder zone appears again to be directly related to an intrusive dike and associated breccia zone, where hole ML20-159CT had a 1.96m wide dike/breccia intercept. Corvus is now designing follow-up holes to chase this key mineralizing further at depth. Unfortunately, hole ML20-158CT was lost at the top of the Main Zone and did not test the new northern feeder zone at depth below hole ML20-159CT.

A follow-up to hole ML20-158CT is being planned.

Hole ML20-135CT was drilled to test the West Target for the down dropped western part of the Mother Lode deposit. Hole ML20-135CT deviated during the drilling process, and the West target was never intersected in the area of the main mineralizing structure and only low-grade gold was returned.

“The discovery of yet another high-grade feeder zone at Mother Lode is an important development as it outlines what could be an additional area of gold mineralization,” said Jeffrey Pontius, president and CEO of Corvus. “As we have seen in other, large Nevada gold districts, these deeper, high-grade zones can lead to a completely new series of gold zones.

“When we look at the potential of the Eastern Bullfrog District with discoveries like Mother Lode, Lynnda Strip, Silicon and C-Horst, there is potential for the development of a large-scale production area. Corvus has key discoveries and a large land package in this part of the district, and with its multiple deposits in the western part of the district, has emerged as a leading district developer for the future.”