District court updates protocols

As the COVID-19 situation continues to change, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on Monday issued an update on its procedures to reduce density, maximize distancing and to protect the health and safety of the public and its employees.

The court is incrementally resuming in-person hearings in a phased approach based on recommended health guidelines. Building entrance protocols remain in effect; therefore, persons who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, have had contact with COVID-19 positive individuals or have symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted to enter the courthouses.

In light of recommendations from public health officials that face coverings be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19 where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, additional protocols have been adopted for access to the courthouses. Accordingly, effective May 18, members of the public are encouraged, but not required, to wear face covering when they come to the courthouses.

In addition, face coverings are required during court proceedings to the extent possible and where social distances are difficult to maintain, unless otherwise directed by the presiding judge.

Detailed information about the applicable general orders can be viewed at www.nvd.uscourts.gov.