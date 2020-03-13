53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

DIVAS ON A DIME: Palate-pleasing pasties for post-St. Paddy’s Day

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Next Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re like so many people, you’ll be wearing green, attempting an Irish brogue and enjoying a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.

I usually find I have leftovers, but not quite enough to make a full meal for the family. What’s a lass to do? Take a cue from classic Irish pub grub and make hand pies, or pasties with the leftovers to make them go further.

First, a little fun foodie history. These hand pies are very similar to Cornish Pasties (PASS-tees). The Cornish pasty originates with the tin miners in Cornwall, England during the 1800’s. The underground miners couldn’t come to the surface for lunch, so a portable lunch was required. Also, the miner’s hands were very dirty (and tin contains arsenic!) so the large crimp of the crust served as a handle. The pie could be eaten, and that part of the crust discarded.

Also, the people making the pies would sometimes put a sweet jam filling in one corner of the pie for dessert. The person making the pie would pinch the miner’s initials into the pie crust at the end with the sweet filling so the miner would know to start at the opposite end. This way if the miner wanted to leave some pasty to enjoy later, his initials could identify which pie belongs to whom. Such a clever idea!

For convenience I’ve used purchased ready-to-use pie crust, but you could certainly make dough from scratch if you desire. Make enough for a two-crust pie.

This recipe uses leftovers and since your leftovers are probably different from mine, use this recipe as a guideline because it’s totally adjustable. For example, you might have more cabbage, less potato and no carrots. No problem! As long as the total volume is 4 ½ cups, you can fill each of the six hand pies with ¾ cups filling.

ST. PADDY’S PASTIES

Yield: 6 pasties

Prep Time: 30 minutes — Bake Time: 35-40 minutes

What You’ll Need:

1 ½ cups corned beef – cubed

1 cup carrot – cubed

1 ½ cups potato – cubed

½ cup cabbage – well drained

1 tablespoon mustard – optional

Fresh ground pepper

1 egg

2 (9-inch/15 oz.) pie crust rounds

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 400°F degrees. Using the leftovers from your corned beef and cabbage dinner, or freshly cooked equivalent, cube and measure the corned beef, potato, carrot and cabbage. Into a large bowl, combine the ingredients above, adding mustard and a few grinds of pepper, if desired.

Place an egg in a small bowl and beat with 1 tablespoon water to make egg wash. Set aside. Working with one pie crust at a time, place crust on parchment and cut into thirds, like a clockface at 12, 4 and 8 o’clock. Working one piece at a time, roll each piece into a rough rectangle. They won’t be perfect, don’t worry. It’s part of their charm. Place ¾ cup filling slightly off center. Brush egg wash over the edges of the dough. Gently pull the pastry over the filling and crimp to seal the edges. Brush the egg wash over the top and crimp of each pie. Place on a parchment covered baking sheet. Repeat with remaining pies. Bake for 35-40 minutes, or until the pies are golden and gorgeous.

Of course, this hand pie could contain any filling you wish. Imagine them with shredded chicken, ground beef or simply cooked vegetables. These pasties are perfect for picnic fare or lunches on the go.

Here’s hoping your St. Paddy’s shenanigans produce leftovers but not hangovers. Erin go Bragh!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ed Ringle wants to preserve as much ...
New Life for Historic Beatty Building
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work has begun to bring the historic Exchange Club in Beatty back to life, possibly by the end of this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cast of "Murder Most Fowl" are Andre Espinoza, Maaike M ...
Murder mysteries to entertain area residents
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mystery fans rejoice! For the next five weeks opportunities abound for live theater whodunits with a production of “Murder Most Fowl” by Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, and an original ghost story mystery by Master Mystery Productions at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction.

Getty Images "While it is easy to see weeds as a problem, and most people do, I prefer to look ...
In Season: Annual weeds: the beauties and the beasts
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As much as I look forward to spring and the frenzy of planting out my garden, spring also brings weeds. They begin to appear around the same time that my first seedlings are starting to sprout.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson, the caretaker of Rhyolite was recognized ...
Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Back in the early 20th century, it would be accurate to consider the desolate and isolated town of Rhyolite was on the verge of becoming a “Boomtown” when two prospectors, Shorty Harris and Ed Cross discovered gold there in 1904.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
TIM BURKE: Real ID may help but at what cost to our privacy?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The government wants to know more about your personal information and is forcing the REAL ID program on states. To achieve that goal, they are restricting what forms of ID are acceptable for flying and entry into federal facilities.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Road House 95 held its official grand open ...
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.