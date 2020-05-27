DMV staff preparing for offices to reopen

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen after shutting down March 16, but a reopening date has not been set. All full-service DMV offices remain closed.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The DMV thanks you for your continued patience,” Director Julie Butler said. “We’re releasing our plan well in advance so everyone will know what to expect. We’re going to serve motorists with the most pressing needs first and ask others to use alternative services or hold off from visiting a DMV office.”

The DMV’s reopening plan focuses on the safety of employees and the public and is predicated on a three-step process: Go online first, wait if possible and be prepared if you do have to come into the office. While the DMV offices are closed, the DMV encourages you to complete common transactions such as vehicle registration renewals online.

The DMV only will be offering services that directly impact a person’s ability to drive during the first 30 days after its reopening. Initially, the department will offer driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements, driver’s license knowledge tests, license or ID for customers with no form of valid ID, original vehicle registration of recently purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration, vehicle movement permits, title transfers, renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16, transactions involving bad debt with the DMV, commercial driver’s license services (where available), dealer services, fleets, motor carriers, registration services and occupational license renewals.

Driving skills tests for non-commercial licenses will not be offered until a later time because of social distancing requirements. Only walk-in customers will be accepted during the first 30 days. Appointments will not be available in the metropolitan offices. All previous appointments are canceled.

Customers should visit the DMV website, dmvnv.com, before visiting an office. It is more important than ever to do whatever is possible online.

In the metropolitan offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno, DMV staff will be walking the lines outside the offices. Customers who can use alternate services or wait until a later time will be directed to do so. Those who are served may be asked to wait outside in their vehicle until called.

Only customers and necessary assistants will be allowed into the buildings. Rural offices will allow only 10 customers inside at one time. The DMV will make limited exceptions for customers with disabilities and those who lack online access.

DMV staff will be wearing face masks and asks customers to do so as well. The department will observe all current CDC and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on social distancing, building occupancy and cleanliness. Sneeze shields have been installed.

The DMV staff will be brought back to work beginning May 26 for training and to work on backlogs prior to reopening.

“The DMV has created a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening that is fair to all and, most important, keeps customers and staff alike as safe as possible,” Butler said. “We’re looking forward to reopening to serve Nevada’s motorists.”