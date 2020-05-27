101°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DMV staff preparing for offices to reopen

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 8:31 pm
 

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen after shutting down March 16, but a reopening date has not been set. All full-service DMV offices remain closed.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 emergency. The DMV thanks you for your continued patience,” Director Julie Butler said. “We’re releasing our plan well in advance so everyone will know what to expect. We’re going to serve motorists with the most pressing needs first and ask others to use alternative services or hold off from visiting a DMV office.”

The DMV’s reopening plan focuses on the safety of employees and the public and is predicated on a three-step process: Go online first, wait if possible and be prepared if you do have to come into the office. While the DMV offices are closed, the DMV encourages you to complete common transactions such as vehicle registration renewals online.

The DMV only will be offering services that directly impact a person’s ability to drive during the first 30 days after its reopening. Initially, the department will offer driver’s license suspension or revocation reinstatements, driver’s license knowledge tests, license or ID for customers with no form of valid ID, original vehicle registration of recently purchased vehicles not eligible for online registration, vehicle movement permits, title transfers, renewals of documents that expired prior to March 16, transactions involving bad debt with the DMV, commercial driver’s license services (where available), dealer services, fleets, motor carriers, registration services and occupational license renewals.

Driving skills tests for non-commercial licenses will not be offered until a later time because of social distancing requirements. Only walk-in customers will be accepted during the first 30 days. Appointments will not be available in the metropolitan offices. All previous appointments are canceled.

Customers should visit the DMV website, dmvnv.com, before visiting an office. It is more important than ever to do whatever is possible online.

In the metropolitan offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno, DMV staff will be walking the lines outside the offices. Customers who can use alternate services or wait until a later time will be directed to do so. Those who are served may be asked to wait outside in their vehicle until called.

Only customers and necessary assistants will be allowed into the buildings. Rural offices will allow only 10 customers inside at one time. The DMV will make limited exceptions for customers with disabilities and those who lack online access.

DMV staff will be wearing face masks and asks customers to do so as well. The department will observe all current CDC and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services guidelines on social distancing, building occupancy and cleanliness. Sneeze shields have been installed.

The DMV staff will be brought back to work beginning May 26 for training and to work on backlogs prior to reopening.

“The DMV has created a thoughtful, phased approach to reopening that is fair to all and, most important, keeps customers and staff alike as safe as possible,” Butler said. “We’re looking forward to reopening to serve Nevada’s motorists.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times had a misprinted page in its 2020 Special Election section on Friday, May 22. Four candidates from Nevada’s Congressional District 4 were affected by this incident (Also, see note to readers from the Times on A1 in this edition). This writing only includes the lost content and doesn’t reflect the original writing in full.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High Schoiol Class of 2020 salutatorian Aniram Rodrigu ...
Beatty High School sends off seniors drive-thru style
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

“Pomp and Circumstance” played, and the Beatty High School Class of 2020 gathered at the school’s football field to receive diplomas. It was a typical high school graduation ceremony. Except it wasn’t.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak announces Phase 2 of reopening to start Friday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On a day when Gov. Steve Sisolak had to cancel an in-person press conference because of possible exposure to COVID-19, he announced that the state is ready to move into Phase 2 of the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan starting Friday and reiterated that June 4 is the target date for reopening casinos.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places i ...
HHS delivering funds to expand COVID-19 testing
Staff Report

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Online bidding on more than 580 parcels will begin May 31, w ...
Nye County tax sale goes to online format
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County treasurer’s office will hold its first online tax-defaulted property sale on auction website Bid4Assets.com beginning May 31.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.