Double dirt bike crash sends one to the hospital

By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times
August 13, 2025 - 4:39 am
 

On Wednesday, July 30, at approximately 12:15 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a report of a motorcycle accident on Homestead Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, crews found off-road dirt bikes that collided on the road. They also found two injured drivers. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed both drivers were minors.

One minor was transported to Desert View Hospital while the other minor received a parental Against Medical Advice or AMA.

Vehicle accident and fire on West Bell Vista and North Leslie

On Saturday, Aug. 2, at approximately 5:50 p.m., crews were dispatched to a report of a three-vehicle accident in the area of West Bell Vista Avenue and North Leslie Street.

As crews headed to the accident, they were notified that one of the vehicles was producing smoke and may be on fire. They were also told that one person was unconscious, and it was a head-on type collision. Based on these reports, Mercy Air was placed on standby.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-vehicle accident, not a three-vehicle accident. The crash turned out to be a T-bone type collision with both vehicles being heavily damaged. Seven occupants were in one vehicle while two were in the other.

Operating under mass casualty protocols, crews assessed the scene, and transported most of the injured to Desert View Hospital. One person was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas by Mercy Air.

Fire crews extinguished an engine compartment fire in one of the vehicles. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue also provided scene assistance to the investigating officers from Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Brush fire on East Ambush and South Dandelion streets

On Wednesday, July 30, crews responded to the report of brush fire on East Ambush and South Dandelion streets at night.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a small moving groundcover fire running alongside the roadway. There were no immediate exposures in proximity to the fire. Neighbors were also trying to extinguish the flames with buckets of water.

Fire crews put out the fire with ease. Chief Lewis confirmed fireworks had preceded the incident, being the suspected cause for the flames.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

