Down payment assistance program helps nearly 22K in state

The Nevada Housing Division has assisted nearly 22,000 Nevadans purchase a home in the state through its Home is Possible program, which offers down payment assistance for homebuyers in the state.

The housing division’s Home is Possible programs have assisted 21,970 homebuyers purchase a home in Nevada, from September 2014 to the end of 2019, according to a press release from the housing division. The program launched in September 2014.

“The Home is Possible program is designed to help credit-worthy individuals and families get into homes – people who can afford a monthly mortgage payment but may have a hard time coming up with a down payment.”

The number also included 1,497 veterans and active military personnel through the Home is Possible for Heroes program

Also, the number includes 796 homebuyers through the Home is Possible for Teachers program.

Through the program, homebuyers can get a down payment grant up to 5% of the loan amount. The household income for buyers must be below $98,500 to qualify, and buyers must not already own any residential property at the time of closing.