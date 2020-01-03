Dr. Joseph Bradley to host “Eat and Greet,” at Pahrump Senior Center

As an associate member of the American Psychological Association, Dr. Joseph J. Bradley over the years, has consulted with legislators and individuals within the justice system while teaching hundreds of doctors, nurses, therapists and counselors how to better understand and successfully treat addiction, according to his website.

Bradley, who is running for the Nevada Assembly District 36 seat this year, is hosting a free spaghetti dinner “Eat and Greet,” on National Spaghetti Day Saturday, Jan. 4, from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., at the Pahrump Senior Center at 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Bradley presently operates a family-owned and operated private practice providing education and health care for individuals suffering from chronic pain, mental health and addiction issues.

He maintains offices in both Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Pahrump Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship-Harris is the spouse of the author of this story.

