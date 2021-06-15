108°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Driver arrested after pursuit in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 15, 2021 - 12:15 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times

What appeared to be a simple traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration, led to a brief pursuit at approximately 11 a.m., on Tuesday June 15.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Joe McGill initiated the stop along Highway 372, just west of Highway 160, when the driver, according to McGill, departed the scene, prompting a moderate-speed pursuit, which ended at the entrance of the United Methodist Church at 1300 Hwy 372, where both the male driver and female passenger were detained at gunpoint until additional deputies arrived on scene.

Following the initial investigation, the female passenger was eventually released from custody, while the driver was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

Charges on the driver are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Schlumberger New Energy Schlumberger New Energy is working to expand on the Silver State’s fo ...
Company working on lithium project forging ahead
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in L ...
Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records could be set in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

High temperatures across the Southwest threaten multiple records for the region starting midweek.

Fire retardant is present on the western slope of Potosi Mountain while crews battle the Sandy ...
Sandy Valley wildfire west of Las Vegas now 90 percent contained
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The wildfire that first broke out Thursday west of Las Vegas is now 90 percent contained, with full containment expected by June 17, officials said Sunday.

Elections worker Robin Wright readies ÒI VotedÓ stickers for mail-in ballot drop off ...
Sisolak signs mail voting, presidential primary bills into law
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed several bills in Las Vegas Friday that will expand voting access, abolish the state’s caucuses and move Nevada into a first-in-the-nation presidential preference primary election in 2024.

In this file photo taken Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, is Sgt. Matthew Elseth with "ghost guns" on ...
Gun rights group sues over law banning ‘ghost guns’
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Second Amendment rights group has filed a lawsuit challenging Nevada’s recently-passed law that bans the sale, use and ownership of untraceable “ghost guns.”

A wild horse roams public land on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/L ...
Fearing slaughter of wild horses, lawmakers seek to halt adoption program
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Outraged lawmakers are saying a wild horse adoption program should be halted and an investigation should be conducted following a report that some of the horses were sold to buyers and slaughtered for meat.