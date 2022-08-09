DUI suspect strikes pedestrian before fleeing, deputies say

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking a pedestrian and attempting to flee the scene.

(Nye County Detention Center) Christopher Storm

A Pahrump man is facing numerous charges after allegedly striking a pedestrian and attempting to flee the scene.

The incident, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, occurred on July 30, when Deputy Hanon Daigler was dispatched to Smith’s Supermarket at 601 S. Highway 160 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue medics were already on scene providing care to the pedestrian, who was later transported to UMC Trauma with multiple fractures,” according to the report. “Witnesses to this incident advised the driver of the vehicle, identified as Christopher Storm, took off running northbound on Highway 160.”

A few minutes later, Daigler observed a male matching the description running north on Highway 160, but lost visual when Storm ducked behind a building.

“Sgt. Augustine, who was in a marked patrol vehicle with his red and blue flashing lights activated, was able to get a visual of Christopher, who began to flee on foot in front of the Wells Fargo Bank parking lot,” Daigler stated in the report. “Sgt. Augustine gave several commands to stop fleeing while in a foot pursuit with Christopher. I also began to pursue the male on foot moments after Sgt. Augustine.”

The report went on to state that Augustine and Daigler were able to catch the male and identified him from prior law enforcement encounters.

“Christopher continued to physically resist being placed into handcuffs after several warnings to stop resisting,” according to the report. “Christopher was placed into custody and upon a search incident to his arrest, I located several items identified as drug paraphernalia and a white crystalline substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.”

Additionally, an off-duty Nye County Animal Control officer in the area told the deputies that he observed Storm attempting to get inside an occupied vehicle.

“Lt. Schrimpf made contact with the occupant of the vehicle, who advised that Christopher offered them $1,000 to give him a ride, and when they said no, Christopher then attempted to forcibly enter the vehicle with them still inside,” the report noted. “Christopher had bloodshot, watery eyes and the odor of alcohol emitting from his person. Deputy Murphy was out with Christopher’s vehicle when he located two open 40-ounce Smirnoff Ice bottles that still contained a small amount of alcohol.”

As a result of their initial investigation, Storm was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he faces numerous charges including DUI, resisting a public officer, and duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

Other charges include attempted robbery, attempted second-degree kidnapping and possession of a controlled substance.

No bond was listed on the arrest report.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes