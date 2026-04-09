Easter ‘egg’citement abounds

Easter would not be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny, who hopped on over to the 4 R Kidz Easter Egg Hunt to hang out for the afternoon. (Kat Galli/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Easter in Tonopah included a quintessential childhood activity, the Easter Egg Hunt, with youngsters from zero to fifth grade able to take part in the exciting search for goody-filled eggs. (Kat Galli/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

4 R Kidz hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt this past Sunday, giving families the chance to enjoy an afternoon of holiday festivities as a community. (Kat Galli/Special to the Times-Bonanza)

Easter in Tonopah was filled with holiday fun as 4 R Kidz invited local families out for a joyful afternoon celebration, complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny, grab bags, prize baskets and of course, an array of brightly colored Easter eggs stuffed with treats for the children to hunt out amid the spring-greening of Barsanti Park.

“Personally, we felt it was a fantastic event,” an enthusiastic Gayle Gillard, president of 4 R Kidz, told the Times-Bonanza after the Sunday, April 5 Easter Egg Hunt. “Kids, parents and volunteers all had a great time! We had almost 1,000 eggs to hide, with 104 kids - ages zero to fifth grade – participating. We also gave out a total of 80 grab bags and a large basket filled with goodies for each of the three ages group.

“Smiles were everywhere and when you hear a little child say to their mom or dad, ‘look, the eggs are so beautiful!’ or see a tiny little one smiling big while holding an egg like it’s the best thing in the world, well, that’s what it’s all about. That’s why we love doing it,” Gillard continued. “Making children smile and providing amazing memories is our goal. Like our motto says, ‘Making life-long memories 4 R Kidz.’”

4 R Kidz offered a shout-out to the town of Tonopah for allowing the organization to use Barsanti Park each year, as well as to all of the adult and youth volunteers, without whom the nonprofit could not do what it does.

4 R Kidz is well-known for hosting celebrations that offer wholesome family fun for the entire community. The organization holds an Easter Egg Hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny in the spring, an old-fashioned Fourth of July festival with fireworks in the summer and a visit from Santa each Christmas. And it’s all accomplished by volunteers and supported by contributions from generous-hearted community members.

That’s why recruitment of additional volunteers is key in keeping 4 R Kidz going strong and donations are always deeply appreciated. Every hour of effort and each dollar given to the cause helps this nonprofit continue to provide youngsters with happy holidays to reminisce over in years to come.

Anyone interested in supporting 4 R Kidz’s activities is encouraged to reach out to Gillard at 702-292-2747 or 4 R Kidz Secretary/Treasurer Dana Friel at 775-482-7465.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com