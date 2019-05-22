Easterseals expanding services to Pahrump residents

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Easterseals Nevada Independent Living Specialist Annabella Rivera said the agency is in the midst of expanding services to Pahrump individuals and families. Rivera noted that there are no financial qualifiers for the various programs and services offered by the agency.

Pahrump residents in need of various health-related services, referrals and information now have an ally on their side by way of Easterseals Nevada.

The Las Vegas-based agency is now reaching out to support local families and individuals in the community, according to Independent Living Specialist Annabella Rivera, who spoke about two of the many services provided by the agency.

“We basically want to get the word out in Pahrump that we have an Independent Living and Assistive Technology program,” she said. “We help individuals maintain their independence in their home whether it be with some modifications they need, such as trying to get in and out of their house because they have steps, or if their doorways are not wide enough for certain medical devices and equipment.”

Rivera also said that the main goal of the Independent Living program is to prevent individuals from having to leave their community, to go into a care facility.

“We want to make sure that people with disabilities are able to stay in their homes and independently function in their home,” she said. “We help with assistive technology in the kitchen for the many people who have visual impairments, and we also help with hearing aids.”

Additionally, Rivera noted that both programs can benefit individuals and families who don’t have the financial resources to be able to receive the assistive technology.

“It’s just a matter of simply giving us a call,” she said. “There are no financial qualifiers for these programs. The only qualifier is that you have a disability where the impairment is threatening your independence at your home. We are based in Las Vegas and we are trying to get the word out about having a larger presence in Pahrump. We have serviced Pahrump residents before, but there’s just not enough exposure, so not a lot of people know about us servicing Pahrump.”

Rivera also spoke about the Easterseals Nevada NATE Project, which provides access to those in need of supportive devices and equipment.

The acronym stands for Nevada Assistive Technology Empowerment.

“The NATE Project is a loaning library of devices and durable medical equipment for short-term, long-term, or permanent loans to Nevadans who are disabled,” she said. “It is a resource to those who need a device for any number of reasons. We have donations for things like wheelchairs and durable medical equipment. Many times when those donations come in, we recycle them and put them out to the community for those who need them to improve their quality of life.”

Moreover, Rivera spoke of additional benefits of the NATE Program.

“There is the cost savings factor for individuals by offering affordable alternatives, to new devices,” she said. “The project also reduces the amount of usable products that would otherwise end up in landfills. Plus, there is no cost to participate in the NATE Project.”

Among the assistive technology devices desired for donations for recycling for the NATE Project are, computers with Windows 7 or higher, tablets, laptops and other electronic peripherals.

Desired donations for durable medical equipment include manual or power chairs, scooters, walkers and shower chairs.

“We can always use bath benches, commodes, gait walkers and most other durable medical equipment,” Rivera said. “We accept, sanitize, and repair the donations for redistribution. We are in Las Vegas, but we want to assist as many individuals as we can in the Pahrump area.”

For additional information on Easterseals Nevada and its NATE Project program, call 702-677-3560, or 702-677-3566 or log onto www.eastersealsnv.org

