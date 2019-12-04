47°F
News

Educational effort includes Nye County

Staff Report
December 4, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Results for America recently released a case study today about evidence-based work conducted by the Nevada Department of Education in the Nye and Humboldt County School Districts.

“We are proud that Results for America chose to highlight the Nevada Department of Education’s work in the implementation of data-based decision making aligned to evidence-based practices,” Jhone Ebert, Nevada superintendent of public instruction said in a statement. “We know that implementing proven interventions in schools and systems improves outcomes for students at an accelerated pace. We look forward to continuing our work to support all of Nevada’s districts in replicating the success that we’ve seen in Humboldt in Nye.”

Results for America’s report on Nevada entitled Once Evidence Skeptics, Now Evidence Champions, is a comprehensive case study detailing the Nevada Department of Education’s efforts to seize the opportunity presented by the Every Student Succeeds Act to prioritize data and evidence in decisions that matter for students across the state.

The case study features work in two Nevada school districts – Nye and Humboldt – and tells the story of early impact for students in those districts, the Nevada Department of Education said in a Nov. 26 news release from Carson City.

“Nye County School District has been very fortunate to have a great relationship with the leadership of the Nevada Department of Education,” Dale Norton, Nye County School District superintendent, said in a statement. “Through partnerships and leadership our district’s students, staff and communities have grown much closer with a shift to a whole learning model. Without this support and professional guidance building capacity would be almost impossible.”

The study highlighted leadership and grant writing training in Nye County and a dramatic increase in third-grade reading proficiency at Grass Valley Elementary School in Humboldt County.

“Although Humboldt began as a skeptic of the requirement of ensuring ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act) evidence-based practices and/or companies were part of the competitive grant applications, we have changed from skeptics to champions of this model,” said Dave Jensen, Humboldt County School District superintendent.

“The initial support the state team provided along with our willingness to be vulnerable and expose our areas of inequities while working with our evidence-based thought partner ANet (education non-profit) is already paying off with positive academic gains for our students.”

THE LATEST
Democratic presidential hopeful Tom Steyer visits Pahrump
Presidential hopeful and California billionaire Tom Steyer made his way to Pahrump during a weekend of campaign stops in Southern Nevada. Steyer is the only presidential candidate to visit Pahrump on the campaign trail for the 2020 race.

Making Thanksgiving a special one for Pahrump seniors
Crews from Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services responded en masse to the Pahrump Senior Center on Thanksgiving morning, but they were not responding to an emergency.

Pahrump Community Christmas Tree lights up the night
Christmastime is officially in full swing and in Pahrump, the most wonderful time of the year is always welcomed to the valley with what has become a beloved tradition, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Beatty Town Board holds election
The results of the informal election at a recent Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting did result in a status quo as incumbent board members Erika Gerling and Randy Reed were chosen for reappointment for another two-year term.

Festival of Trees fundraiser returning to Pahrump
Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada, is set to hold its annual Festival of Trees event, a fundraiser that helps with gaining monies for hospice programs and services.

Coyote fatally struck by vehicle at Death Valley
A coyote that habitually approached cars died after being struck by a vehicle on Artists Drive in Death Valley National Park on Nov. 26.

New sign will welcome visitors to Nevada
A new sign welcoming people to Nevada is being installed near Hoover Dam Bridge on northbound Interstate 11.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Nov. 27 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.