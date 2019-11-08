Effort looks at summer recreational opportunities

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released the Lee Canyon master development plan draft record of decision and final environmental impact statement for a 45-day formal objection period.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal David Wignall, 72, of Las Vegas hikes on the Bristlecone Trail in Lee Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

Lee Canyon/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file The addition of summer recreational opportunities will also allow season-long use of the ski area’s in-place infrastructure to expose visitors to the National Forest System lands through diverse types of recreation, the Forest Service said.

The final environmental impact statement analyzed the potential environmental effects of enhancing the winter and summer recreational opportunities available at the Lee Canyon Ski Area in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Pahrump.

The purpose of the project is to update and renovate the ski area infrastructure to meet current standards and expectations of today’s recreation market and develop year-round recreational opportunities to meet increasing demand by recreationists of various types and skill levels, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The new facilities under the Bristlecone Trail Alternative will upgrade aged base-area structures with modern replacements that provide expanded services. Coupled with expanded ski terrain, new lifts, and improved parking, these base-area improvements will balance ski area capacities at levels responsive to the demands of the growing population of Las Vegas and the region.

The addition of summer recreational opportunities will also allow season-long use of the ski area's in-place infrastructure to expose visitors to the National Forest System lands through diverse types of recreation, the Forest Service said. Opportunities will include enjoyment of the high-mountain setting from the base area or hiking trails, the challenge of downhill mountain biking on trails of all levels of difficulty and excitement for all ages on the mountain coaster and zip line, the forest service said.

The forest supervisor selected the Bristlecone Trail Alternative, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced.

“The Bristlecone Trail Alternative takes into account comments received during the scoping period and provides for year-round recreation while minimizing impacts to cultural and natural resources,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in a statement.

Objections will be accepted for 45 days following publication of the legal notice in the Reno Gazette Journal. The publication date is the only means for calculating the time to file an objection. Objections will be accepted from anyone who previously submitted specific written comments during designated comment periods. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities to comment, the Forest Service said.

Project documents can be found on the web at bit.ly/32kxgGz

Objections must be submitted to Reviewing Officer, Intermountain Region U.S. Forest Service, 324 25th Street, Ogden UT, 84401, or hand-delivered during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Facsimiles can be sent to 801-625-5277.

Electronic objections must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to: objections-intermtn-regional-office@fs.fed.us

Put “Lee Canyon Ski Project” into the subject line.

For more information on this project contact Jonathan Stein, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area Project lead, at 702-515-5418 or jonathan.stein@usda.gov