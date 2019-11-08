52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Effort looks at summer recreational opportunities

Staff Report
November 8, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released the Lee Canyon master development plan draft record of decision and final environmental impact statement for a 45-day formal objection period.

The final environmental impact statement analyzed the potential environmental effects of enhancing the winter and summer recreational opportunities available at the Lee Canyon Ski Area in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Pahrump.

The purpose of the project is to update and renovate the ski area infrastructure to meet current standards and expectations of today’s recreation market and develop year-round recreational opportunities to meet increasing demand by recreationists of various types and skill levels, the U.S. Forest Service reported.

The new facilities under the Bristlecone Trail Alternative will upgrade aged base-area structures with modern replacements that provide expanded services. Coupled with expanded ski terrain, new lifts, and improved parking, these base-area improvements will balance ski area capacities at levels responsive to the demands of the growing population of Las Vegas and the region.

The addition of summer recreational opportunities will also allow season-long use of the ski area’s in-place infrastructure to expose visitors to the National Forest System lands through diverse types of recreation, the Forest Service said. Opportunities will include enjoyment of the high-mountain setting from the base area or hiking trails, the challenge of downhill mountain biking on trails of all levels of difficulty and excitement for all ages on the mountain coaster and zip line, the forest service said.

The forest supervisor selected the Bristlecone Trail Alternative, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest announced.

“The Bristlecone Trail Alternative takes into account comments received during the scoping period and provides for year-round recreation while minimizing impacts to cultural and natural resources,” Forest Supervisor Bill Dunkelberger said in a statement.

Objections will be accepted for 45 days following publication of the legal notice in the Reno Gazette Journal. The publication date is the only means for calculating the time to file an objection. Objections will be accepted from anyone who previously submitted specific written comments during designated comment periods. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities to comment, the Forest Service said.

Project documents can be found on the web at bit.ly/32kxgGz

Objections must be submitted to Reviewing Officer, Intermountain Region U.S. Forest Service, 324 25th Street, Ogden UT, 84401, or hand-delivered during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. Facsimiles can be sent to 801-625-5277.

Electronic objections must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), or Word (.doc) to: objections-intermtn-regional-office@fs.fed.us

Put “Lee Canyon Ski Project” into the subject line.

For more information on this project contact Jonathan Stein, Spring Mountains National Recreation Area Project lead, at 702-515-5418 or jonathan.stein@usda.gov

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Feral cats look out from a parking garage in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. C ...
Expert coming to Pahrump, set to talk about feral cats
Staff Report

Dr. Kate Hurley plans talk about the best tactics for addressing outdoor cats from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15 at the Nye County Commissioners’ chambers, 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive in Pahrump, organizers announced.

Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed Nye County Commis ...
Two from Nye named to state board by Nevada governor
Staff Report

Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and former Nye County Commissioner Joni Eastley are among 10 appointed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to the new Board on Indigent Defense Services.

Nevada Department of Corrections The "Sagebrush in Prisons Project" is a nationally recognized ...
Sagebrush to be planted in Nevada thanks to prisons project
Staff Report

Thanks to a partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Institute for Applied Ecology, more than 200,000 sagebrush plants will be planted in Nevada wilderness scarred by wildfire, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Traffic stopped along U.S. Highway 95 between Goldfield and T ...
Stretch of U.S. 95 being moved for Nevada gold mining project
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists who travel U.S. Highway 95 should watch for road shifts just north of Goldfield where a project is underway to relocate an estimated 2.5-mile stretch of the highway.

Courtesy of Death Valley National Park - A historical photo of the 20-mule team, the famous tea ...
Death Valley set to host 20 mule team reenactment
Staff Report

Twenty mules will pull replica borax wagons through Death Valley National Park in a rare public reenactment today, Friday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, the park announced.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The separate fatal crashes near Gabbs and north of ...
NHP: Separate crashes kill 2 in rural Nye County
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating separate fatal wrecks that occurred within a half-hour of one another in rural Nye County earlier this week, shutting down travel for hours in both regions.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital ...
Two-vehicle collision in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the parking lot of Walmart is not known for serious vehicle collisions, that is exactly what occurred on Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, as Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews transported one person to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle crash.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 Commander Greg Cardar ...
Giving back to those who served: Pahrump home to Veterans Stand Down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump is well known as a town that supports and honors its veterans and for many of the organizations and businesses that serve the community, giving back to those who have served in the U.S. armed forces is a central goal.

Facebook via Review-Journal The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 ...
Nye County included in BLM to hold oil and gas lease sale
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is holding a multi-day competitive oil and gas lease sale beginning on Dec. 17 as part of an event that includes Nye County, the agency announced.