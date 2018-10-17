Elderly Pahrump man dies in house fire

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews responded to deadly a single-wide manufactured structure fire just before 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday October 10. Local resident Jon Carver, 82, succumbed to the smoke and flames. The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the exact cause of the fire.

A Pahrump man is dead after a fire destroyed his home last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews responded to the home on the 1500 block of North Appaloosa Street just before 10:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

The elderly man has been identified as Jon Carver, 82.

“The initial report was that there was heavy fire conditions, with an unknown status of the occupant,” Lewis said. “Engine One arrived on location and found the initial report was accurate with heavy fire showing throughout the structure.

“While crews were responding, we had indicated that we would be teaming crews together, for a possible rescue assignment,” Lewis said. “With heavy fire showing throughout the structure, we were unable to proceed with a rescue attempt. We did not know whether the occupant was inside the structure.”

Lewis also said crews immediately performed what’s termed a blitz defensive exterior attack on the fire.

“That means lots of water in a short amount of time,” Lewis noted. “Crews used a large-diameter handline and quickly controlled the fire on the one-story single-wide manufactured dwelling. They also protected nearby exposures, which included a venting propane tank, a closely located motorhome and nearby trees.”

Once the fire was placed under control in approximately 20 minutes, Lewis said crews commenced a primary and secondary search from the exterior of the structure, due to the severe damage to the floor, as well as a collapsed roof.

“They peeled the tin roof off and were able to view the entire contents of the structure, at which time they found a deceased individual who was buried under rubble,” he said. “We then preserved the scene and contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office as well as a detective from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. We handled the remainder of the assignment as a crime scene. Once the state fire marshal arrived, we commenced an investigation and a body recovery assignment. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.”

