Emilee Rodriguez crowned Miss Pahrump 2025

Friday, June 20 was an exciting night for the young ladies who took to the stage for the Miss Pahrump Pageant, where Emilee Rodriguez, center, was declared as Miss Pahrump 2025. Joining her court are 1st attendant Isabella Simpson, left, and 2nd attendant Molly Stoddard, right. (Lisa Colucci Photography)

The Miss Pahrump Pageant is a decades-long tradition in the valley and several previous queens attended this year's event, taking to the stage to celebrate their past wins and show their continued support for the organization. (Lisa Colucci Photography)

The Miss Pahrump Pageant took place last Friday and true to its theme of “Sparkle and Shine,”, each of the seven young ladies competing for the crown dazzled judges and audience members alike. With the poise born of self-confidence and intense preparation, the contenders exhibited all of their talent and charm, inspiring rousing rounds of applause and cheers from their friends, families and supporters.

And while pageant organizers were extraordinarily proud of all of the contestants, at the end of the night, it was Emilee Rodriguez who judges honored with the title of Miss Pahrump 2025. Joining Rodriguez as members of the queen’s court are first attendant Isabella Simpson and second attendant Molly Stoddard.

“This year’s pageant was one of the best we’ve ever had,” Miss Pahrump pageant director Judy Maughan raved to the Pahrump Valley Times. “It went so smoothly! The girls were excited, prepared and prompt in getting ready for each category. They were all a joy to work with, so kind and fun.”

There were a variety of additional awards presented at the pageant, too. Heaven Martin won the Director’s Award while her sister Angel Martin took home Miss Congeniality. Simpson earned herself the title for the Photogenic category and Rodriguez added first place awards for Casual Wear, Talent, Formal Wear and On-Stage Question to her collection.

While earning a title is certainly something the young ladies are delighted to do, the Miss Pahrump Pageant is about much more than just crowns. Started in 1976 by Ray Wulfenstein, Miss Pahrump was founded as a way to shine a positive spotlight on the community and help attract attention to the Harvest Festival, later renamed as the Pahrump Fall Festival. The format of the organization has evolved over the years but one thing that has not is this focus on community involvement.

Now that the pageant is over, Rodriguez, Simpson and Stoddard will be immersed in a busy schedule as they proudly represent the Miss Pahrump organization.

“Our new Miss Pahrump, Emilee, and her court will participate in various community events, grand openings, service opportunities, the Fall Festival Parade and rodeo and the Nevada Day Parade and celebration,” Maughan detailed. “Emilee, assisted by her court, will complete her community platform ‘Pages with Purpose’, where she will share the joy of books with our community through school and library reading programs throughout her reign.”

The entire Miss Pahrump organization extended its thanks to all those who assisted in making the 2025 pageant another triumphant occasion.

“The pageant’s presenting sponsor was Saitta Trudeau Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram and the Saddle West Hotel and Casino graciously hosts the event in their showroom, providing us practice time also,” Maughan remarked. “And on pageant night, we have many who volunteer their time and talents to make the show a great success each year.”

The Miss Pahrump Pageant is open to any young women between the ages of 13 and 18 who will be a high school freshmen through senior in the following school term.

“If any young women would like to be a part of next year’s pageant, they can watch our Facebook and Instagram pages for announcements about our orientation. We typically get information into Pahrump Valley High, Pathways, Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Community Christian Academy, as well as online, starting in February,” Maughan noted. “Orientation typically happens in March or April. Young women who want to participate need to be between the ages of 13 and 18 and an incoming high school freshman through senior for the following school year.”

