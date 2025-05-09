Empty the Shelters event underway in Pahrump

Nye County Animal Shelter The Bissell Foundation Empty the Shelters pet adoption campaign returns this month running through May 15 at the Nye County Animal Shelter.

The manager of Nye County Animal Services is not hoping to put herself out of a job, but looking to empty the county animal shelter, according to Kristi Siegmund.

To do that, she’ll need help from the community as well as the Bissell Pet Foundation, who is again hosting the Bissell “Empty the Shelters” campaign in Pahrump.

The multi-day event, which runs through May 15, is designed to empty local animal shelters presently teeming with stray pets.

“We currently have 70 dogs and 12 cats available for adoption,” she said. “Every time we have participated [in this event], it’s been phenomenal. As far as response from the community, our adoption numbers almost double, so we’re hoping to have the same results again with this campaign that runs through the 15th.”

Siegmund said that all of the pets at the shelter are ready to be re-homed without delay.

“All of our animals are spayed, neutered, up to date on their vaccines, rabies shots and they are microchipped,” she said. “As soon as the animal is adopted, the owner’s information gets transferred almost immediately, so the adopters are getting a fully healthy, fully vetted animal when they leave the facility.”

Further, Siegmund noted that the shelter houses all breeds of loving cats and dogs that would-be adoptees can choose from for a nominal price.

The special adoption fee during the event is $20, while the regular adoption fee is $50.

“If you were to go and spay or neuter your animal and get all of the vaccines on your own, you would be looking at over $200,” she said. “Whether we are participating in the event at a $20 discounted cost or at the $50 adoption fee, it’s still a wonderful deal to adopt an animal. We have been over-capacity here at the shelter for quite some time, which is why we are very excited for this event and hope that not only these animals can find their forever homes, but we can get to some more manageable numbers here in the shelter.”

Siegmund noted that previous Empty the Shelter campaigns adoption events have proved to be very successful in Nye County.

“During the last event, which was last October, we saw over 40 adoptions,” she said. “Since this event has started May 1, we have seen 10 adoptions, just in the first six days, so we are definitely hoping that we can exceed our 40 pet adoption mark for this spring.”

On a final note, Siegmund said various donations as well as volunteers at the shelter are always appreciated.

“We accept all donations from bedding to supplies, treats, toys and food,” she said. “Obviously, we accept money as well. Everything goes immediately and directly right back to our animals here at the shelter.”

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 Siri Lane.

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.to 5 p.m.

On Sundays the shelter can be reached by appointment only.