Environmental endeavors and proponents of the planet

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 2, 2025 - 5:33 am
 

With two environmentally-focused holidays drawing attention to the importance of conservation efforts this month, Pahrump residents were able to learn all about the many organizations and programs right here in the valley that strive to support such efforts at the 2025 Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

Hosted by the Southern Nye County Conservation District, this year’s Earth/Arbor Day Celebration took place Saturday, April 26 at the Bob Ruud Community Center and Petrack Park. Over 200 people turned out for the occasion, reveling in the chance to educate themselves about environmental causes and socialize with their fellow community members.

One aspect of this year’s festivities that event organizers were particularly delighted with was the increased participation by the valley’s younger residents, in whose hands the future of Earth Day and Arbor Day will rest.

“We had a lot more youth involvement and engagement,” Tamalyn Taylor told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had a Children’s Storytime and the Pahrump Community Library was there to do a craft out of recycled items. We had a volunteer from Rosemary Clarke Middle School who worked for the whole day and we had youth from the Pahrump Valley High School Student Council and NyE Communities Coalition Game Night contribute artwork.”

Walking around and chatting with all of the organization representatives was sure to work up an appetite and attendees were able to assuage their hunger with some free food offerings. Authentic Chicago-style hotdogs were served up, continuing the tradition started by local Earth Day event founder John Pawlak, along with homemade chili and cornbread and some deliciously healthy fruit smoothies to wash it all down. Taking on the task of prepping the food and running the kitchen were the members of the community activist group, the Indivisible Prickly Pears.

Taylor said that overall, she and her fellow event committee members were very pleased with the strong exhibitor presence, which included over 20 organizations.

“We had the Amargosa Conservancy there, Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge, Clean-Up Pahrump, BEC Environmental, Pahrump Valley Disposal, Valley Electric Association and numerous groups that contribute to the conservation and protection of our water resources. The Southern Nye County Conservation District, with support from Nye County Water District, was even able to supply 15 residents with the opportunity to test the quality of their well water,” Taylor detailed.

“The NyECC was noticeable in giving away prescription drug disposal resources and promoting healthy eating - giving away kneeling pads for gardeners and Chop Chop Magazines full of healthy recipes. U.S. Fish &Wildlife brought their desert tortoise,” she continued. “And some newcomers this year were the Rock -N- Gold Club and the Pahrump Drum Circle.”

Great Basin Water Co. was at the event, too, raffling off free native shrubs to add to area landscapes and Green Life Produce contributed a $50 gift certificate to their Farm Store, which features local produce grown in an organic, no-till environment. There were numerous other eco-friendly items for the home given away as well, with donations from both the Pahrump Valley Garden Club and the Prickly Pears.

The entire Earth/Arbor Day committee extended its thanks to each of the organizations that helped make the event another big success, as well as to the community members who came out to commemorate the occasion.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

