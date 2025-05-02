Environmental endeavors and proponents of the planet

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Eco-friendly products from companies such as Grove Co., Seventh Generation, Earth Breeze and Mrs. Meyer's were part of the prizes given out as part of the free raffle at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Representatives with BEC Environmental, which regularly contracts with the county and Nye County Water District Governing Board on government projects, had a couple of tables set up at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration to discuss its programs and work on environmental causes.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Garden Club's booth at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration provided all kinds of information about the club's activities, including a recent Pahrump Valley Times article on its upcoming Landscape Tour.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The ladies of the Indivisible Prickly Pears were busy in the kitchen at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, blending up tasty, healthy fruit smoothies for attendees to enjoy, free of charge.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With over two decades of experience in environmental subjects under his belt, UNR Cooperative Extension Associate Professor/State Specialist M.L. Robinson was named as this year's Earth Day Citizen of the Year at the Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dumping of aquarium pets into natural water systems, such as the Amargosa River or Ash Meadows marshes, is not prohibited in Nevada and officials utilize signs like this to help remind residents and visitors of the hazards associated with such actions.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Master Gardeners have a lot of know-how when it comes to cultivating plants in the valley and its members were excited to share that knowledge at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, where they also handed out free seeds and fledgling plants to anyone who wanted to take a few home.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bob Ruud Community Center was filled with the sounds of conversation during this year's Earth/Arbor Day Celebration as attendees made their way around to the many booths featuring all kinds of eco-friendly information and advice.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2025 Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, hosted by the Southern Nye County Conservation District, took place Saturday, April 26 at the Bob Ruud Community Center and Petrack Park, where dozens of organizations gathered to honor the planet whiled educating residents on ways to help preserve its environments and natural resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Scott Williams, restoration project manager for the Amargosa Conservancy, left, and Nye County Geoscientist John Klenke were just two of the environmental experts on hand at the Earth/Arbor Day Celebration, where they talked with residents about the water resources in Amargosa Valley, Pahrump and throughout Nye County.

With two environmentally-focused holidays drawing attention to the importance of conservation efforts this month, Pahrump residents were able to learn all about the many organizations and programs right here in the valley that strive to support such efforts at the 2025 Earth/Arbor Day Celebration.

Hosted by the Southern Nye County Conservation District, this year’s Earth/Arbor Day Celebration took place Saturday, April 26 at the Bob Ruud Community Center and Petrack Park. Over 200 people turned out for the occasion, reveling in the chance to educate themselves about environmental causes and socialize with their fellow community members.

One aspect of this year’s festivities that event organizers were particularly delighted with was the increased participation by the valley’s younger residents, in whose hands the future of Earth Day and Arbor Day will rest.

“We had a lot more youth involvement and engagement,” Tamalyn Taylor told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We had a Children’s Storytime and the Pahrump Community Library was there to do a craft out of recycled items. We had a volunteer from Rosemary Clarke Middle School who worked for the whole day and we had youth from the Pahrump Valley High School Student Council and NyE Communities Coalition Game Night contribute artwork.”

Walking around and chatting with all of the organization representatives was sure to work up an appetite and attendees were able to assuage their hunger with some free food offerings. Authentic Chicago-style hotdogs were served up, continuing the tradition started by local Earth Day event founder John Pawlak, along with homemade chili and cornbread and some deliciously healthy fruit smoothies to wash it all down. Taking on the task of prepping the food and running the kitchen were the members of the community activist group, the Indivisible Prickly Pears.

Taylor said that overall, she and her fellow event committee members were very pleased with the strong exhibitor presence, which included over 20 organizations.

“We had the Amargosa Conservancy there, Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge, Clean-Up Pahrump, BEC Environmental, Pahrump Valley Disposal, Valley Electric Association and numerous groups that contribute to the conservation and protection of our water resources. The Southern Nye County Conservation District, with support from Nye County Water District, was even able to supply 15 residents with the opportunity to test the quality of their well water,” Taylor detailed.

“The NyECC was noticeable in giving away prescription drug disposal resources and promoting healthy eating - giving away kneeling pads for gardeners and Chop Chop Magazines full of healthy recipes. U.S. Fish &Wildlife brought their desert tortoise,” she continued. “And some newcomers this year were the Rock -N- Gold Club and the Pahrump Drum Circle.”

Great Basin Water Co. was at the event, too, raffling off free native shrubs to add to area landscapes and Green Life Produce contributed a $50 gift certificate to their Farm Store, which features local produce grown in an organic, no-till environment. There were numerous other eco-friendly items for the home given away as well, with donations from both the Pahrump Valley Garden Club and the Prickly Pears.

The entire Earth/Arbor Day committee extended its thanks to each of the organizations that helped make the event another big success, as well as to the community members who came out to commemorate the occasion.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

A little history on Earth Day and Arbor Day

As lead of the 2025 Pahrump Earth/Arbor Day Celebration and an environmental proponent herself, Tamalyn Taylor took the opportunity to delve into the background of the youngest of these two holidays, Earth Day, which marked its 55th Anniversary this April 22.

"As I dug deeper into the history of Earth Day, I found out that the first Earth Day event was held on April 22, 1970. United States Senator Gaylord Nelson took the idea from peace activist John McConnell about setting aside a day to honor Earth and the concept of peace," Taylor detailed of her findings. "Originally, March 21 was chosen since it is the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. As the concept grew, Senator Nelson would hire a young activist by the name of Denis Hayes to be the national coordinator. It was Nelson and Hayes who named the event 'Earth Day'."

Taylor explained that in 1990, Hayes took the holiday global, expanding the national observance to reach out to 141 other nations.

"Another milestone was reached in 2020, when over one hundred million people observed the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, in what is being referred to as the largest online mass mobilization in history," Taylor concluded. "Earth Day 2025 notably is being called, the World's Largest Environmental Movement."

As to the history of Arbor Day, according to the National Arbor Day Foundation, this holiday was created more than a century and a half ago by Nebraskan J. Sterling Morton.

"On Jan. 4, 1872, Morton first proposed a tree planting holiday to be called 'Arbor Day'," the foundation details. "Today, Arbor Day is celebrated in all 50 states. While most holidays celebrate something that has already happened and is worth remembering, Arbor Day represents a hope for the future. The simple act of planning a tree represents a belief that the tree will grow to provide us with clean air and water, cooling shade, habitat for wildlife, healthier communities and endless natural beauty – all for a better tomorrow."